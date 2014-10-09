ABC to air ‘Star Wars Rebels’ with special visit from Darth Vader voiced by James Earl Jones

ABC will air “Star Wars Rebels” with a special visit from Darth Vader, as voiced by James Earl Jones

ABC”s special airing Oct. 26 of Disney XD's “Star Wars Rebels: Spark Of Rebellion” movie will contain a bonus scene featuring Darth Vader. “We wanted to do something special for the ABC broadcast,” says exec producer Dave Filoni. “We”ve added a scene which gives audiences insight into the Inquisitor and includes a cameo by Darth Vader.”

Amazon renews “Transparent” for Season 2

Amazon wouldn”t release viewing figures, but they were apparently enough to warrant renewal.

“South Park” mocked Spin magazine this week for being outraged over last week”s episode

After last week”s episode aired, Spin writer Brennan Carey expressed outrage that Stan”s dad dressed as Lorde (“Has Lorde ever really done anything all that worthy of drawing the cartoon creators' ire?,” he wrote). So in this week”s episode, “South Park” was visited by Spin reporter “Brandon Carlile” who was investigating whether Lorde was in fact a 45-year-old man.

Click Read Full Post For More

“The Flash” nabs Victor Garber

The “Alias” alum will play Dr. Martin Stein, one half of the heroic entity known as Firestorm.

Nickelodeon”s “School of Rock” remake finds its “Jack Black”

Tony Cavalero will play the role of fake substitute teacher Dewey Finn.

“Arrow” returns up

Meanwhile, “The Flash” added 2.1 million viewers with a rerun of the pilot and “Black-ish” was up slightly from its 2nd episode.

Carol Burnett says sitcoms these days feel like “they”re written by teenage boys in a locker room”

She then, thanks to Stephen Colbert, proceeded to use the F-word.

Fred Armisen will resume his “Late Night” bandleader duties after 4 months off

Armisen has been busy all summer filming “Portlandia.” PLUS: Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg recreate “E.T.”

Why “Game of Thrones” actors get more movie roles than “Walking Dead” actors

As one casting director says of the “GoT” cast, “They have a fresh feel.”

“Key and Peele” tackles “Family Matters”

“You'll never look at Urkel the same way ever again.”

Watch Japanese Hologram singer Hatsune Miku perform on Letterman

The computer-generated figure made her American TV debut last night.

John Rocker threatened a female “Survivor” contestant on last night”s episode

“If you were a man,” he said, “I”d knock your teeth out.” PLUS: Jeff Probst knew “this was ugly.”

Why “American Horror Story: Freak Show” featured a David Bowie song

Ryan Murphy, says Sarah Paulson, “had some prerequisites in terms of how the songs were chosen. The songs all had to be chosen by people who identified themselves as freaks.”

“Sherlock Holmes” star Robert Downey Jr. has “screen envy” over “Sherlock”

“Very impressed with Benedict. Such smart writing on that show,” he wrote in a Reddit AMA.

“Black Jesus” star Kali Hawk is headed to “The Game”

She”ll play Brandy Norwood”s sorority sister.

“Dancing” switches up pairings

Check out the new couples.