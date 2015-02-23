Academy addresses Joan Rivers’ In Memoriam Oscars exclusion

One of the more unfortunate exclusions from last night's “In Memoriam” montage was Joan Rivers. It's fair to say few have done more (for better or worse) for Oscars recognition than Rivers. There's an entire industry built on the place she carved for herself, and she was a filmmaker, so any notion that she didn't belong because she wasn't part of the community or something is just bogus. Well, the Academy has responded.
In a statement released to the LA Times, the organization collectively left it at this:
“Joan Rivers is among the many worthy artists and filmmakers we were unfortunately unable to feature in the In Memoriam segment of this year's Oscar show. She is, however, included in our In Memoriam gallery on Oscar.com.”
Well, that's nice and all. But…
I'm not bent wildly out of shape about it or anything, but again, it was just a little odd that someone who was so synonymous with Oscar night would be cast aside like that. Particularly a female trail-blazer, at a time when the Academy is under fire for being a boys' club.
Also – and I'm just throwing this out there – but maybe if there wasn't yet another arbitrary musical number following the segment, there would have been time for Rivers and the other “worthy artists and filmmakers” the Academy was “unfortunately unable to feature?”
Did they ever address how they could leave Dennis Farina out the year before? Seems like a much bigger oversight to me.
Come on, this is a game the Academy plays on the bloggers every year. They leave out a couple notables from the montage and let the bloggers and live tweeters get their feathers ruffled about who got excluded.
In this particular instance, couldn’t you argue Joan Rivers would have preferred “I CANT BELIEVE YOU LEFT OUT JOAN RIVERS!” to getting two seconds in the middle of the montage?
I have no doubt she’d absolutely love this. Like I said, I’m not wildly bent out of shape. Just thought it odd.
Great point about the Jennifer Hudson song detracting from the slideshow. It was something I noticed all night– several sections of the show were overlong. We had the beautiful In Memoriam slideshow and then a beautiful performance by JHud (why were they not combined?). We had a montage from The Sound of Music and then Gaga singing a medley from the film. That’s double the fun unnecessarily.
I support each of these ideas, but why did we have to do them ALL and do them all separately?
Just to be clear: I don’t care about the length of the show as a whole. But excess in one aspect– these special moments– results in shortage in others (namely, the speeches or the time devoted to nominees).
I don’t understand why there’s even a discussion behind the scenes of whether or not to include someone. Just put them in! I can’t think of a single time where I’ve said, “What is THAT person doing included with the likes of these luminous stars?” Half of the time I don’t know who they are, anyway.
Just put them all in, and cut out the post-In Memoriam song. (I want them to do that anyway, but if they need some room to trim for more dead people, I’d start here)
I like Joan Rivers and all but it seems like her contributions to the medium are much more significant in television than film. I don’t think it’s a gross oversight at all…just people complaining because somebody THEY liked wasn’t included.
She wasn’t famous for movies.
Since her biggest contribution to the Oscars was her Red Carpet coverage, they really ought to have had a tribute segment for her during the ABC half-hour pre-show.
Yes… except the Oscar is a television tribute to film. If this is really just about the awards then they can do them like the Guilds and not bother televising them. This is the whole debate about how to get TV viewers to come see an awards show about movies they don’t care about. It is like asking the Goth kids to organize the prom. Without Joan there wouldn’t have been as much interest in watching.
Well, I was curious as to what films Rivers actually made… according to IMDb — that’d be the singular Rabbit Test – as director & writer. With an IMDb score of 2.9.
Gee, she’s credited w/ a single flopped movie. I don’t find her exclusion bogus at all. Nor odd. Nor being ‘cast aside’. And it’s rather kind of the Academy to denote that as worthy, but that’s diplomacy.
And the industry she carved out? Scuzzy empty tabloid trash.
Oh I understand there are plenty of folk that loved her, but let’s be honest — her contributions to the FILM industry is practically non-existent.
Well, she was also in two cinematic staples of my childhood… Spaceballs and Muppets Take Manhattan. And, she had a documentary made about her, which she appeared in. So, while tv (and standup) was her main medium, she was not a stranger to film.
John Denver was never a film star, but was featured in the original Muppet movie. Way more than Joan’s ancillary inclusion part 2. Just be honest here! A total NON factor!
I like Spaceballs too… But Dot Matrix? Oscar material? On what planet, really?
And her doc was a TV thing about herself. That is TV, that she made about *herself*.
She was definitely a stranger to film. Pretending that she wasn’t just cuz she is dead — is simply selective memory.
And here, have a taste of this:
“Get a plastic surgeon to manufacture yourself a new soul”
Hell yeah!
Let us not forget that Rivers was a bona fide c*nt. Hey, if people love that – then ok, all the more reason to have no more faith in humanity.
But, Hills takes the gender specific epithet out of the equation, and calls a spade a spade or rather, a d*ck a d*ck…
Here’s to your sick & twisted Oscar legacy Joan: [www.youtube.com]
I’m more interested in Kris’s take on Harold Ramis’s exclusion
Silly me I just remembered he passed just prior to last year’s ceremony
Yeah, similar to the Kubrick year.
I did notice their reminder of people gone this year on their website, but we don’t get there’s no graphics like the ones that were shown during the ceremony. They were quite stylish by the way. I regretted that they did not include Lizabeth Scott, one legendary queens of of film noir. Too late for tears would have amazed Amy
Oups sorry : “we don’t get there’s no graphics like the ones that were shown during the ceremony ” UGLY sentence. I meant we did not get graphics and so forth.
Jennifer Hudson’s song, Lady Gaga’s song, Neil Patrick Harris spending (in total) maybe 15 minutes on a joke about his predictions…and they couldn’t include Joan Rivers? Hudson’s song reminded me of Bette Midler’s from last year. Why have a song AFTER the In Memorium? It’s much better to have them singing during the slideshow. Song ends, slideshow ends, pull out back from audience, fade to commercial. It’s always been a perfect transition.
People complaining about Joan Rivers is pathetic considering that great actresses like Billie Whitelaw or Lizabeth Scott didn’t appear in the in memoriam. And both at least has some great films in their careers not like that Rivers woman.
Throughout the years this segment of the show has left out many big foreign film directors that have been extraordinarily important to the development of film. I’m surprised frankly that Alain Resnais made it in this year.
That being said, I don’t understand why everyone is crying that Joan Rivers wasn’t included. She wasn’t even close to being an important figure in film and was instead more of an ultra-periphery figure, No one complained in years past when above noted foreign directors were skipped, but now that Rivers, who featured more heavily into theater and television, was skipped everyone is suddenly noticing this act that the Academy plays when choosing those in the segment.