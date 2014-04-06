ACM Awards red carpet: Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and more bring the heat in Vegas

04.06.14 4 years ago

Bold-faced names packed the red carpet at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, with Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and even the venerable Stevie Nicks turning out for the big show. To check out all the star-studded photos from tonight's event, click on the gallery below.

