‘Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf Live!’ is the best thing the Internet has ever done

10.21.14

For those of you who have been living under a rock, “Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf” (actual title just “Shia LaBeouf) is a bizarre horror-comedy song by Rob Cantor. Back in 2012, Cantor recorded it seemingly on a lark and  uploaded it to his personal Soundcloud and thought that was the end of it.

But this is the Internet, and there is no “end of it” when it gets involved. Once Reddit got a hold of the song, all bets were off. By the end of April, this fan video would make “Shia LaBeouf” an Internet household name and a staple Halloween story for the digital campfire.

Then something magical happened. Rob Cantor gathered The Gay Men”s Chorus of Los Angeles, The West Los Angeles Children”s Choir, and The Argus Quartet together for a live rendition of the song. COMPLETE WITH A NEW VERSE.

