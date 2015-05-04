Adam Driver looks evil and Lupita Nyong’o is mysterious in new ‘Star Wars’ photos

05.04.15

Hold on to your butts, it”s gonna be a jam-packed Star Wars Day.

May 4th is always a big deal for fans of a galaxy far, far away. But with the imminent release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the fandom holiday has taken on new importance. Kicking off the festivities today is Vanity Fair.

Yesterday, blurry images of Vanity Fair”s latest cover started popping up online, but now here are Han and Chewie, Rey and Finn in full high-definition.

The cover promises new photos of the cast by famed photography Annie Leibovitz inside. Luckily for us, Vanity Fair understands the voracious nature of the Internet and released several brand new photos online, along with some tantalizing new information.

For one, Lupita Nyong”o is playing a motion-captured character named Maz Kanata.

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

Kanata is a pirate (of the space variety) who hangs out with this motley crew of scum and villainy.

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

Vanity Fair also gives us our first look at Adam Driver”s Kylo Ren, apparently unaffected by the chilly atmosphere of planet housing the the First Order”s secret base. Could it be Hoth?

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

While JJ Abrams gives Daisy Ridley directions, the denizens of Jakku hang out in the background looking like high-tech Tuskan Raiders.

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

And finally, a photo of Oscar Isaac looking dashing as ever as Poe Dameron.

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

Head over to Vanity Fair for the whole story, including behind-the-scenes video!

 

