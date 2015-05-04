Adam Driver looks evil and Lupita Nyong’o is mysterious in new ‘Star Wars’ photos

Hold on to your butts, it”s gonna be a jam-packed Star Wars Day.

May 4th is always a big deal for fans of a galaxy far, far away. But with the imminent release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the fandom holiday has taken on new importance. Kicking off the festivities today is Vanity Fair.

Yesterday, blurry images of Vanity Fair”s latest cover started popping up online, but now here are Han and Chewie, Rey and Finn in full high-definition.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The cover promises new photos of the cast by famed photography Annie Leibovitz inside. Luckily for us, Vanity Fair understands the voracious nature of the Internet and released several brand new photos online, along with some tantalizing new information.

For one, Lupita Nyong”o is playing a motion-captured character named Maz Kanata.