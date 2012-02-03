Adam Lambert releases new video for ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

Adam Lambert’s new video for “Better Than I Know Myself” was released today amid a flurry of apparent miscommunications.

Earlier, news broke that the “American Idol” vet told the U.K.’s Daily Star that he will soon join the surviving members of Queen for a series of upcoming European tour dates, taking the place once held by the iconic Freddie Mercury, who passed away at 45 in 1991.

Lambert later tweeted that the journalist was jumping to conclusions and misrepresenting his quotes about a previous performance. He added “I haven’t confirmed any guest appearances” on the tour.

Lambert first met original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor when they appeared on “Idol” to perform “We Are The Champions” in 2009. This last November, Lambert reunited with them at MTV”s EMAs in Belfast.

Queen briefly reformed in 2005, with former Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers on vocals.

Lambert’s new album “Trespassing” hits shelves March 19.



Watch the video for “Better Than I Know Myself” here:

