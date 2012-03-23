Listen: Four new songs from Adam Lambert’s ‘Trespassing’ emerge

Adam Lambert’s “Trespassing” will now come out May 15. The “American Idol’s” sophomore post-show set had originally been slated to come out this week, on March 20, but the album was pushed back.

Lambert calls “Trespassing” “an exciting journey through the past two years of my life. It’s been a transformative period and I really wanted to make music from what I’ve experienced. All these songs honestly explore the ups and downs of my reality.”

First single, “Better Than I Know Myself” failed to ignite at Top 40 radio (in our mind, some of the remixes which Lambert recently released were superior to the radio version). A few other songs, including “Chokehold” and “Cuckoo,” made the rounds on YouTube following Lambert’s performance at a fashion show.

Lambert executive produced “Trespassing and co-wrote many of the tracks. Among his collaborators are Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke, Bruno Mars ,Claude Kelly, Benny Blanco, Bonnie McKee, Nile Rogers, and Sam Sparro.

Below are links to four songs from “Trespassing,” including the title track. What do you think of them?

