Listen: Four new songs from Adam Lambert’s ‘Trespassing’ emerge

Adam Lambert’s “Trespassing” will now come out May 15. The “American Idol’s” sophomore post-show set had originally been slated to come out this week, on March 20, but the album was pushed back.
Lambert calls “Trespassing” “an exciting journey through the past two years of my life. It’s been a transformative period and I really wanted to make music from what I’ve experienced. All these songs honestly explore the ups and downs of my reality.”
First single, “Better Than I Know Myself” failed to ignite at Top 40 radio (in our mind, some of the remixes which Lambert recently released were superior to the radio version). A few other songs, including “Chokehold” and “Cuckoo,” made the rounds on YouTube following Lambert’s performance at a fashion show.
Lambert executive produced “Trespassing and co-wrote many of the tracks. Among his collaborators are Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke, Bruno Mars ,Claude Kelly, Benny Blanco, Bonnie McKee, Nile Rogers, and Sam Sparro.
Below are links to four songs from “Trespassing,” including the title track. What do you think of them?
Trespassing/Cuckoo are so badass omggg. NCOE doesn’t hit as hard as the first two but I love it for some reason lol. Naked Love is such a fun song, I was :DDD the whole time I listened to it.
This douche still thinks he’s relevant to the world or the music industry? HA! That’s hilarious.
NO! Your caustic comment is what is IRRELEVANT & far from HILARIOUS!! SHAME!!
douche?? why would someone call him this?? he is one of the nicest persons in the industry! he loves his fans and he will do anything for them. if you followed his career and his twitter he always release everything first to his fans before the media gets it. adam is full of talent, charisma, he has showmanship and is extremely humble. calling him a douche is out of line. the only douche on here is you!
Ha! He’s releasing his second album worldwide, a very diverse group of the biggest industry hit makers have sung his praises, and he’ll be fronting the Legendary, QUEEN, this summer for at least two huge festivals. Now…Whose life is it that is hilariously irrelevant? #HatersGonnaHate
Funny thing is the only way to get to this page and listen to the songs is to google Adam Lambert and be curious. Haters definitely goona hate. Adam is only scratching the surface of a great career, and we all know he is incredibly talented. CAN NOT WAIT FOR THIS ALBUM TO COME OUT !
@Dee, I remember your name. Still cruising the net to put Adam Lambert down? How about getting a life? (ha,ha…)
The new songs are terrific, love them all(!) with “Trespassing” having a slight edge.
Go die. Don’t you dare say anything bad about this sweet, amazing, talented man in my presence … Don’t you fucking DARE. He is honestly of of the kindest and most sincere people I have ever seen, and both Adam and his music saved my life.. He is my hero. You clearly know nothing about him, cause if you did you wouldn’t have anything negative to say. He is undoubtedly the MOST talented singer/artist in existence, and he is only just getting started. So don’t judge what you aren’t capable of appreciating, and don’t you dare insult him. Cause you’re up against an army of Glamberts millions strong ;) CAN NOT WAIT FOR TRESPASSING!!!!! #Don’tFuckWithGlamberts
I love these new songs! So relevant and fresh.
The new tracks are terrific I think. It’s tough these days since so much of the top 20 is pop, everything begins to sound alike, the hits all do. Pop needs a Lambert and I’m not surprised the writer thinks the remixes r more radio friendly
I love Trespassing! Definitely my favorite by a mile. My #2 choice would be Cuckoo, followed by Naked Love. Not a big fan of NCOE, seems very generic.
Maybe if the radio DJs would PLAY “BTIKM” instead of the other songs over & over 24/7 it would be higher on the charts. Glamberts have to practically BEG to have ADAM’s music played on the radio even AFTER he goes & performs it in PERSON!! To me radio is just a WASTE of TIME!! Can’t wait until TRESPASSING is released on MAY 15th!! BTW … ALL these tracks are GREAT … can’t choose just any ONE … LOVE THEM ALL!!
Radio hits are only radio hits cuz they get spins. I truly don’t know why BTIKM has had a hard time getting spins, JFC it couldn’t be more radio friendly. Whatevs, Lambert’s got enough talent to carry him through, screw radio suits
It is” Never Close Our Eyes “and “Cuckoo” for me. I love them both!! To the bad person who said the cruel things about Adam..What are you doing here listening to his songs? I know he didn’t force them on your ears!!Go Away!!!