Adam Pally Calls Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Insulting’ on ‘Today’

I'm not in denial about the fact that Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are the two most important TV personalities of all time. I get it. I know all about it. I respect and admire them as both pseudo-journalists and living Cheri Oteri characters. Congrats to them.

Well, “Mindy Project” star (and “Happy Endings” veteran, *tear*) Adam Pally found Kathie Lee's interview style a little aggressive on the 94th hour of 'Today' yesterday. He actually commands Kathie to “cool her jets,” and soon the two stars are almost at each other's throats. I'm trying to figure out what's going on here, actually. Kathie Lee is, most of the time, not insulting, but she's needling him here. I want to know more about their off-tape discussion. If a jilted 'Today' intern could send it to me, I'd appreciate it.

