Adam Sandler will give voice to Dracula in ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Adam Sandler is gathering some scary pals for the 3D family comedy “Hotel Transylvania” for Sony Pictures Animation. Sandler will voice the lead role of Dracula in a new take on classic movie monsters.

Other famous voices include Kevin James (as Frankenstein), Fran Drescher (the Bride), David Spade (Quasimodo), Cee Lo Green (the Mummy), and Andy Samberg as Jonathan, a 21-year-old regular guy, who checks in for one unforgettable night at the Hotel. Steve Buscemi and Molly Shannon will also voice roles.

The film will be directed by animation vet Genndy Tartakovsky (“Samurai Jack,” “Star Wars: Clone Wars”).

Over-protective dad Dracula (Sandler) creates the five-star resort Hotel Transylvania as a secluded getaway for famous monsters and their families, including his teenage daughter, Mavis. But things start to go awry when a normal young man (Samberg) stumbles upon the hotel and falls for Mavis.

Sounds pretty bland, but the presence of Tartakovsky is promising.



Sandler was recently seen in “Just Go With it,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston. He’ll soon star for Sony in both title roles of “Jack and Jill,” set for release November 11, 2011, and is currently shooting “I Hate You, Dad,” with Andy Samberg and Leighton Meester.

Sandler’s last foray into feature animation was the 2D flop “8 Crazy Nights” in 2002.



“We’re thrilled to be working with Adam to create a comedic Dracula for a new generation,” said Sony’s Raimo-Kouyate. “We have a unique story about that iconic character, starring a phenomenal cast directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, that re-imagines Transylvania and its legendary monsters in the way that only animation can.”

“Hotel Transylvania” is set to be released September 21, 2012, by Columbia Pictures.