Adam Sandler’s ‘Pixels’ will invade theaters in May 2015

(CBR) Remember that short film, “Pixels”, about a world suddenly ravaged by pixelated monstrosities? It”s becoming a feature film, with a cast consisting of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Josh Gad and Peter Dinklage – and now it has a release date as well.

Mark your calendars for May 15, 2015: That”s when Pixels arrives in theaters, courtesy of Sony Pictures. It opens opposite two films that are arguably surrounded with even more anticipation: Elizabeth Banks” directorial debut, “Pitch Perfect 2”, for one. Also in theaters that day is “Mad Max: Fury Road”, George Miller”s long-developing sequel starring Tom Hardy in the role originated by Mel Gibson.

Does “Pixels” have a chance against either of those movies? Maybe, maybe not. The film it really has to worry about, as is the case with “Mad Max” and “Pitch Perfect 2” as well, is “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, in theaters on May 1, 2015. When the first “Avengers” film hit, it dominated box-office charts for weeks, leaving little room for any other successes; “Battleship” was famously washed away in Earth”s mightiest tidal wave, for instance.

Will we see similar results with not just “Pixels”, but with the “Pitch Perfect” and “Mad Max” sequels as well? Time will tell.

