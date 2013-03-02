Adele and Justin Bieber lead this week’s Music Power Rankings



1. Adele: She culminates an amazing two-year run with a new man: a shiny, gold, bald fellow named Oscar.



2. Justin Bieber: He turns 19. Wonder what The Black Keys” Patrick Carney gave him for his birthday?



3. Shirley Bassey: James Bond”s true golden girl on Oscar night.



4. Goats, goats, and more goats: We know it will get old in five minutes, but from Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” to Bon Jovi”s “Living on a Prayer,” was their any song that didn”t sound better this week with the addition of goats bleating? We”re waiting for Goats: the “Ava Maria” version.



5. Stone Temple Pilots: They fire Scott Weiland as lead singer, who learns about his dismissal from the press. Good think he couldn”t get his hands on a velvet revolver.

6. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis: Hip-hop duo releases PSA for “You Can Play” project, which encourages respect among athletes of all sexual orientations.



7. Thirty Seconds To Mars: The Jared-Leto led band takes its name literally as they launch new single by sending it on a cargo rocket to the International Space Station. Beam me up, boys.

8. Simon Cowell: He and YouTube launch “The You Generation,” a global talent competition for “unconventional” talents, including photography and magicians. Can we make this disappear?



9. The National and Passion Pit: The National”s documentary, “Mistaken for Strangers” is picked to open Tribeca Film Festival, while Passion Pit”s will be part of a documentary made at SXSW. When did making a documentary become part of the process for every single act? #overkill