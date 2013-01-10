Adele and ‘Les Miserables’ nab 2013 Oscars song nominations

Adele has nabbed her first Academy Awards nomination with the nod at “Skyfall,” her theme for the film of the same name. The track is up for the 2013 Oscars for Best Original Song, with her co-writer Paul Epworth in the running with her.

The nod comes in the same week that the Academy has revealed plans to honor the 50th anniversary of the James Bond franchise during the 85th annual ceremony, strongly indicating that Adele has gotten a request to sing her track at the Feb. 24.

Adele already has a date with a Golden Globes this Sunday (Jan. 13) to appear on behelf of “Skyfall,” which was nominated for Best Original Song at those awards. It will mark her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in October.

Adele and Epworth’s orchestral track is just one of five Original Song nominees; the remaining nods go to “Suddenly” from “Les Miserables”, “Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice,” “Everybody Needs A Best Friend” from “Ted” and “Pi’s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi.”

The composition from “Les Mis” was an addition to the original tracklist of the classic Broadway musical, and it was sung in the film by Hugh Jackman, who also earned a nomination for Best Actor. “Les Mis” is up for several more awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Hathaway), Costume Design and Best Makeup.

“Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice” is by New York composer J. Ralph, and is sung by Scarlett Johansson and Joshua Bell. “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” is the sole nomination for “Ted,” with music by “Family Guy” composer Walter Murphy and lyrics by “Family Guy” and “Ted” mastermind Seth MacFarlane. Notably, MacFarlane is hosting the 85th annual awards.

“Pi’s Lullaby” features music by Mychael Danna and lyrics by the esteemed Indian vocalist Bombay Jayashri.

Last year’s Oscars winner for Best Original Song was Bret McKenzie’s “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets.”