Adele at No. 1 moves more than 750,000 albums on The Billboard 200

Adele”s “21” didn”t just soar past the 500,000 sales mark after the British singer”s multiple Grammy wins: it neared three-quarters of a million in sales. At 21 weeks at the No.1 spot on The Billboard 200, it”s hard to imagine there”s still that many people left who hadn”t bought the Academy”s pick for Album of the year. But sales jumped 207% over last week”s sum for Adele to clinch the top spot yet again. Additionally, her Columbia debut “19” also climbs No. 9 to No. 4 with 87,000 copies (+144%).

Whitney Houston”s “Whitney: The Greatest Hits” also ascended considerably, after her death, multiple mentions at the Grammys and her star-studded funeral on Saturday (Feb. 18). The hits compilation, originally released in 2000, moved No. 6 to No. 2 with 175,000 (+174%). Houston has seven albums total on the 200 this week, including “The Bodyguard” soundtrack and her self-titled set.

“Now 41” sits tight at No. 3 (94,000, -33%). The “2012 Grammy Nominees” album predictably rises No. 8 to No. 5 (85,000, +66%). Van Halen”s latest “A Different Kind of Truth” slips No. 2 to No. 6 (58,000, -69%) as Paul McCartney”s “Kisses on the Bottom” dips about the same amount, No. 5 to No. 7 (also 58,000, -22%).

Bruno Mars had one of the more impressive performances on the Grammy Awards, which may have helped the No. 30 to No. 8 leap of “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” with 38,000 (+133%). Best Country Album Grammy winner Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” climbs No. 17 to No. 9 (37,000, +47%) and Best Folk Album winner “Barton Hallow,” by the Civil Wars, flies up No. 41 to No. 10 (36,000, +178%).