UPDATE: Adele confirms ‘Skyfall’ theme song, listen to a clip

10.01.12

After months of speculation and near-confirmations, Adele has finally stepped out to say she’s finished a theme song for the latest James Bond adventure “Skyfall,” and that it will be premiering this week.

The Grammy Award-winning British singing star will drop the appropriately titled “Skyfall” this Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7:07 EST (that’s 0:07 U.K. time, get it?). Pre-order via iTunes is already available.

The track was co-written with Paul Epworth, who helmed huge hits from Adele like “Rolling in the Deep”; it was recorded out of famed Abbey Road Studios, and backed by a 77-piece orchestra.

“I was a little hesitant at first to be involved with the theme song for Skyfall. There’s a lot of instant spotlight and pressure when it comes to a Bond song. But I fell in love with the script and Paul had some great ideas for the track and it ended up being a bit of a no brainer to do it in the end,” Adele said in a statement. “It was also a lot of fun writing to a brief, something I’ve never done which made it exciting… I”ll be back combing my hair when I’m 60 telling people I was a Bond girl back in the day I’m sure!”

Adele hasn’t released any new studio material since the release of 2011’s “21.”

“Skyfall” is due in theaters on Nov. 9.

UPDATE 1: Here’s a 1:30 clip!

UPDATE 2: Aaand the label yanked it down, sorry folks.

UPDATE 3: Aaan here’s another that popped up.

