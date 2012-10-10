Adele, One Direction and Taylor Swift all zoom onto the Billboard Hot 100

One Direction, Taylor Swift and Adele all zoom into the Billboard Hot 100 this week with new songs.

Before we get more into that, Maroon 5 does the nearly impossible by holding Psy”s “Gangnam Style” at bay one more week as “One More Night” chalks up its fourth week at No. 1. “Style” boasts more streaming and sales than “Night,” but “Night”s” airplay kept it in the top spot. The Billboard Hot 100 tabulates airplay, streaming and digital downloads to determine a song”s position.

On to the newbies: One Direction”s “Live Like We”re Young” zooms onto the chart at No. 3, propelling largely by its 341,000 downloads. Swift”s “Red,” the third song previewed from her upcoming album of the same name, comes in at No. 6. (The previous two “Red” tunes, official first single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “Begin Again,” peaked at No. 1 and No. 7, respectively).

Adele”s James Bond theme, “Skyfall,” launches at No. 8, the singer”s highest debut yet, according to Billboard.

Filling in the rest of the Top 10: fun.”s “Some Nights” falls 3-4, Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean slips one spot to No. 7, Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” drops 5-9 and Alex Clare”s “Too Close” slides 9-10.