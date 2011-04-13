Adele overtakes Britney at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

04.13.11 7 years ago
As Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” takes a big second-week sales dip, Adele”s “21” picks up the ball to return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Columbia set sold 88,000 copies, down 6% in sales, but also moves enough copies to push Adele past a critical point: “21” becomes the first album to sell more than one million copies this year.
Meanwhile, “Femme Fatale” takes a 73% sales hit to 75,000 copies, enough for No. 2 after only one week at No. 1.
Radiohead”s “The King of Limbs” climbs No. 6 to No. 3 (67,000, -2%).
Hollywood Undead”s “American Tragedy” achieves a new charting and sales high for the rock group as it debuts at No. 4 with 66,000. Their first album “Swan Songs” started at No. 22 with 21,000 copies in 2008.
Wiz Khalifa”s “Rolling Papers” falls No. 2 to No. 5 (59,000, -70%), Chris Brown”s “F.A.M.E.” descends No. 4 to No. 6 (51,000, -44%) and the “Songs For Japan” charity comp slips No. 5 to No. 7. Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” ascends No. 11 to No. 8 (34,000, -7%).
Post-hardcore troupe Asking Alexandria”s sophomore set “Reckless & Relentless” has a No. 9 start with 31,000, which blows the 2009 entry of “Stand Up and Scream” out of the water: it bowed at No. 170.
Finally, Kirk Franklin”s “Hello Fear” goes from No. 9 to No. 10 (31,000, -33%).
Album sales are down 11% compared to last week and up 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4% compared to last year so far.

