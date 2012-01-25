Adele sets fire to the Billboard Hot 100; Jessie J achieves a first

Adele scores a nice double win this week as “Set Fire To The Rain” captures the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 while her album, “21,” logs another week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Fire” is the third chart topper from “21,” and it pushes Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, down to No. 2, ending its 10-week run at No. 1.

Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” hangs at No. 3 for another week, while David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj soars 10-4. It”s the second biggest leap in the top 10, following Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger,” which leaps 21-8. The song is her second straight Top 10 hit from “Stronger,” following “Mr. Know It All,” which peaked at No. 10. Clarkson last achieved consecutive top 10s with her 2004 album, “Breakaway,” which spawned four back-to-back top 10s.

Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” inches up one spot to No. 5, , Bruno Mars “It Will Rain” falls two spots to No. 6 and LFMAO”s “Sexy And I Know It” slides two places as well to No. 7.

Rounding out the top 10: Jay Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as in Paris” falls two to No. 9, and Jessie J notches her first Top 10 hit, as “Domino” moves 15-10.