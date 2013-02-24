Adele shines at 2013 Oscars with live ‘Skyfall’ performance: Watch

#Adele
02.24.13 5 years ago

Shortly before she took the prize for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, Adele wowed audiences across the board with the very track that earned her the Oscar honor. “Skyfall” fell on the stage with a full orchestra, choir and floor to ceiling sparkle, with the acclaimed British singer front-and-center.

Now, if only her vocals could have been treated the same. All night, the house orchestra tended to overpower vocals — including on other powerhouse performances from 007-famed Shirley Bassey and “Dreamgirls” Oscars winner Jennifer Hudson. While Adele kept her kinder notes understated like in the recording, her backing band seemed to challenge her. Great performance on her part, but an iffy mix.

Still, she put a little shimmy in, with the glitter of her heels and the shine of that dress. It was a win for the James Bond franchise, another feather in Adele’s already ample cap — even for a 24-year-old — and another step toward the inevitable: Adele for EGOT. Just don’t go for the Tony too soon.

Watch Adele’s “Skyfall” performance from the 2013 Oscars below. The “Skyfall” win was shared with co-writer Paul Epworth.

