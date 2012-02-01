Adele spends 18th week at No. 1 on album chart; Tim McGraw earns No. 2

Adele”s “21” takes the top of the Billboard 200 chart for an 18th week, with help from a Target-exclusive reiussue. The 2011 album moved 116,000 copies, a 22% uptick over the previous week.

Tim McGraw”s new album “Emotional Traffic” bows at No. 2 tiwh 68,000 copies; his previous 2009 effort “Southern Voice” also took the runner-up slot, only with 137,000 in its first week.

Lamb of God’s latest “Resolution” is new at No. 3 with 52,000 copies. The hard rock act”s last album (2009″s “Wrath”) debuted at No. 2 with 68,000, both high-water marks for the band.

The hits compilation “2012 Grammy Nominees” starts at No. 4 with 52,000, the 11th time the series has been in the top 10.

Ingrid Michaelson earns her biggest sales week and highest charting album yet as her latest “Human Again” enters at No. 5 with 40,000. Her 2009 album earned her previous bests, debuting at No. 18 with 23,000.

“Kidz Bop 21” slips No. 2 to No. 6 (33,000, -43%).

Kellie Pickler”s “100 Proof” album has a No. 7 start with 27,000. It becomes her best charting set, as her post-“American Idol” 2006 album “Small Town Girl” and 2008″s self-titled set both started and peaked at No. 9.

Seal”s “Soul 2” enters at No. 8, also with 27,000. This sequel”s originator, 2008″s “Soul,” made it to No. 13.

Drake”s “Take Care” falls No. 4 to No. 9 (26,000, -9%).

Christian artist Kari Jobe”s “Where I Find You” is the seventh and final debut in the top 10; the set moved 25,000 copies for a No. 10 start. Her self-titled 2009 debut (I”m seeing a trend here) made it to No. 63, two years later in 2011.

Album sales for the week are up 7% over last and up 2% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 2% so far.