Adele’s ’21’ No. 1 run ties 11-year record on The Billboard 200

Even with an 8% decline in sales, Adele takes the No. 1 spot again on The Billboard 200 , making it 12 non-consecutive weeks for “21.”

For those playing at home, that”s the most number of weeks at No. 1 for any album since 1999/2000, when Santana”s “Supernatural” also lead the chart for 12 weeks.

“21” moves from No. 2 to the summit, with 76,000 units, pushing it closer to the 3 million mark. It is obviously still this year”s best-selling album.

Eric Church”s “Chief” falls, then, from No. 1 to No. 2 with 53,000 (63%).

Trace Adkins” new “Proud to Be Here” debuts at No. 3 with 47,000. His previous “Cowboy”s Back in Town” bowed at No. 5 with 50,000 last year.

Mat Kearney sets some personal records with “Young Love,” which arrive at charting and sales bests: No. 4 with 44,000. His last “City of Black & White” peaked at No. 13 with 26,000.

The Nickelodeon “Victorious” soundtrack bows at No. 5 with 41,000. OK.

Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” keeps the party going at No. 6 (41,000, -1%).

“Kidz Bop 20” falls No. 6 to No. 7 (36,000, -5%), Beyonce”s “4” slips No. 5 to No. 8 (34,000, -16%).

The “Slow Grind” compilation – from the same folks that brought you Kidz Bop (Razor & Tie) – starts at No. 9 with 32,000. Blake Shelton”s “Red River Blue” descends No. 8 to No. 10 (26,000, -17%).

Sales for the week are down 2% compared to last, and up 8% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 2% for the year.