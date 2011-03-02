Adele’s ’21’ takes the top of the Billboard 200 with more than 300,000

Adele”s new album “21” pumped some much-needed new numbers into the Billboard 200, bursting onto the chart at No. 1 with 352,000 copies.

It makes for the best sales sum since the Christmas shopping season, and becomes the best charting and sales week for the Grammy Award-winning British singer. Her “19” reached a peak of No. 10 in 2009, and has sold just shy of Platinum status in the U.S. so far.

Hers is the only debut in the top tier this week.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never: The Remixes” slips No. 1 to No. 2 with 102,000 on a 38% sales decrease, Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” falls No. 2 to No. 3 (71,000, -46%) and “Now 37” descends No. 3 to No. 4 (58,000, -38%).

Bieber”s “My World 2.0” rises No. 8 to No. 5 (42,000, -22%), Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” moves No. 5 to No. 6 (37,000, -40%) and Eminem”s “Recovery” dips No. 6 to No. 7 (34,000, -44%). Rihanna”s “Loud” slides No. 6 to No. 8 (33,000, -26%) while Nicki Minaj keeps the No. 9 spot warm (32,000, -30%); Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” tumbles No. 4 to No. 10 (28,000, -67%).

Many of the sales numbers were hit due to the fact that the Grammy Awards amped up music buys last week.

Sales this week are down 10% compared to last week and up 8% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 9% compared to last year overall.