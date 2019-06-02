Disney

This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Admiral Ackbar — the Mon Calamari who first appeared in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and is best known for yelling “It’s a trap!” — died off screen during The Last Jedi, being sucked into space sans spaceship when The First Order fired upon a Resistance ship’s bridge. General Leia didn’t grab his collar as she used the Force to propel herself to safety, either. The film’s editor has already said he wondered if Ackbar’s death should have been handled differently, and now the puppeteer behind the character is also questioning Ackbar’s abrupt end.

Puppeteer Tim Rose spoke to Jamie Stangroom about his role in The Force Awakens (which was entirely cut out of the picture) and The Last Jedi (which he was hoping would give him something “more involving”). Upon reading the script, Rose said he thought, “Oh, Ackbar’s going out of the window. Well, that’s that then!”