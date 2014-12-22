Adult Swim is showing a ‘Black Dynamite’ police brutality musical, featuring Tyler, the Creator and Erykah Badu

12.22.14 4 years ago

The Jan. 10 one-hour special “The Wizard of Watts” will tackle the very topical subject, following “Black Dynamite as he attempts to take a vacation, during which time police start patrolling the streets and a riot breaks out.”

“CSI” books Tori Spelling”s husband
“True Tori”s” Dean McDermott will play a creepy registered sex offender who may or may not have killed an entire family.

New “Better Call Saul” promo is the most revealing yet
But it doesn”t do a good job representing 2002.

Ross Geller”s son on “Friends” and “Full House” series finale both turn 20 in 2015
It will also be 20 years since Drew Barrymore flashed Letterman and since Mike Myers left “SNL.”

