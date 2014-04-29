A&E orders Carlton Cuse’s ‘Returned’ remake to series

A&E has given a 10-episode series order to “The Returned” which, unlike ABC's “Resurrection,” actually is a remake of the critically adored French zombie drama “Les Revenants.”

“Lost” veteran Carlton Cuse wrote the pilot script for “The Returned” and he will executive produce the series with “True Blood” veteran Raelle Tucker.

Of course, now this means A&E will actually have to make a pilot for “The Returned,” which becomes Cuse's second straight A&E pilot to get a direct-to-series order, following in the footsteps of “Bates Motel,” which has already been renewed for a third season.

This also becomes Cuse's third active TV production, as he's also showrunner on FX's “The Strain,” which will have completed work on its first season before the vampire drama premieres in July.

“”The Returned” has the potential to be one of the most compelling drama series on cable, thanks to phenomenal scripts written by Carlton and Raelle,” blurbs A&E GM and EVP David McKillop. “We look forward to seeing their vision brought to life on screen.”

Created by Fabrice Cobert and adapted from the feature film, “Les Revenants” aired on SundanceTV last year and finished at No.5 on my Top 10 for 2013. The drama focuses on a small town that has to deal with an influx of new residents, specifically a handful of locals had been previously thought dead. What brought them back? How are they different? And how does this threat to conventional notions of mortality impact the community? It's good stuff.

“'Les Revenants' has proven to be both a critical and commercial success worldwide and we couldn”t be more excited to partner with A&E on this adaptation,” states Thom Beers, CEO for FremantleMedia North America, which will produce. “Carlton and Raelle, the creative forces behind such fantastic television as ‘Lost” and ‘True Blood,” are the perfect combination to bring this complicated and provocative family drama to US audiences.”

The second season of “Les Revenants” is expected to premiere on SundanceTV in December, but similar subject matter has brought a spring hit to ABC. “Resurrection,” which was based on Jason Mott's novel “The Returned,” which wasn't based on “Les Revenants,” has been a midseason success for ABC on Sunday nights, premiering in March to an initial audience of over 13 million viewers (but falling steeply across subsequent airings).

Stay tuned for casting and other production announcements for “The Returned.”

Excited for the American version? Or are you all “Why can't Americans just read subtitles”?