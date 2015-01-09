‘Bates Motel’ and ‘The Returned’ premiere dates confirmed

Starting in March, A&E has set up a Monday night of Carlton Cuse-produced spins on genre favorites.

A&E announced on Friday (January 9) morning that “Bates Motel” will return for its third season on Monday, March 9 at 9 p.m. “Bates Motel” will be followed by the first season of A&E's remake of “The Returned,” which A&E hopes will do better than last spring's short-lived “Bates” lead-out “Those That Kill.”

“Bates Motel” is, of course, a semi-prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho,” while “The Returned” is a very literal English-language take on SundanceTV's acclaimed French zombie-kinda drama “Les Revenants.”

While both dramas feature “Lost” veteran Carlton Cuse as executive producer, it's worth noting that Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”) is running the show on “The Returned,” while Kerry Ehrin is steering “Bates Motel.”

The “Returned” ensemble includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Mark Pellegrino, Jeremy Sisto, India Ennenga, Sophie Lowe, Agness Bruckner and more.

“Bates Motel,” meanwhile, will be welcoming newcomers Kevin Rahm, Tracy Spiradakos and Ryan Hurst as we move closer and closer to a breaking point in the complicated relationship between Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Norma (Vera Farmiga) Bates.

Set your calendar.