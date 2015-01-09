‘Bates Motel’ and ‘The Returned’ premiere dates confirmed

01.09.15 4 years ago

Starting in March, A&E has set up a Monday night of Carlton Cuse-produced spins on genre favorites.

A&E announced on Friday (January 9) morning that “Bates Motel” will return for its third season on Monday, March 9 at 9 p.m. “Bates Motel” will be followed by the first season of A&E's remake of “The Returned,” which A&E hopes will do better than last spring's short-lived “Bates” lead-out “Those That Kill.”

“Bates Motel” is, of course, a semi-prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho,” while “The Returned” is a very literal English-language take on SundanceTV's acclaimed French zombie-kinda drama “Les Revenants.”

While both dramas feature “Lost” veteran Carlton Cuse as executive producer, it's worth noting that Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”) is running the show on “The Returned,” while Kerry Ehrin is steering “Bates Motel.” 

The “Returned” ensemble includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Mark Pellegrino, Jeremy Sisto, India Ennenga, Sophie Lowe, Agness Bruckner and more. 

“Bates Motel,” meanwhile, will be welcoming newcomers Kevin Rahm, Tracy Spiradakos and Ryan Hurst as we move closer and closer to a breaking point in the complicated relationship between Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Norma (Vera Farmiga) Bates.

Set your calendar.

Around The Web

TAGSA&EBates MotelCARLTON CUSEPSYCHOTHE RETURNED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP