Aerosmith returns to the road with Global Warming tour

After Steven Tyler has wrapped up his season two “American Idol” judging duties, look for him to return to his day job: Aerosmith will start its first U.S. tour in two years on June 16 at Minneapolis”s Target Center.
There”s no word yet on if the new album, which the band has been working on for ages now, will be ready by then. Aerosmith”s last studio album was 2004″s “Honkin” On Bobo.”
The band seems to be over the latest rough chapter in its tremendously fractious 40-year history. In fact, frenemies Tyler and Joe Perry sounded absolutely besotted with each other on Twitter a few days ago, discussing Perry”s playing happy birthday to Tyler on “Idol.”
The next public appearance for the band will be a press conference about the Global Warming tour (and perhaps some other news) on Wednesday at The Grove in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour dates go on sale March 31.
The Global Warming Tour
North American Dates
June 16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 19 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
June 22 Chicago, IL United Center
June 27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
July 1 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
July 3 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 5 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 7 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest
July 17 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 24 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center
July 26 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
July 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
July 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 1 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
August 4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
August 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
August 8 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
