Aerosmith returns to the road with Global Warming tour

03.26.12 6 years ago

After Steven Tyler has wrapped up his season two “American Idol” judging duties, look for him to return to his day job: Aerosmith will start its first U.S. tour in two years on June 16 at Minneapolis”s Target Center.

There”s no word yet on if the new album, which the band has been working on for ages now, will be ready by then.  Aerosmith”s last studio album was 2004″s “Honkin” On Bobo.”

The band seems to be over the latest rough chapter in its tremendously fractious 40-year history. In fact, frenemies Tyler and Joe Perry sounded absolutely besotted with each other on Twitter a few days ago, discussing Perry”s playing happy birthday to Tyler on “Idol.”

The next public appearance for the band will be a press conference about the Global Warming tour (and perhaps some other news) on Wednesday at The Grove in Los Angeles.  Tickets for the tour dates go on sale March 31.

The Global Warming Tour
 
North American Dates
June 16             Minneapolis, MN                       Target Center                                       
June 19             Cleveland, OH                           Quicken Loans Arena                           
June 22             Chicago, IL                               United Center                                       
June 27             Toronto, ON                              Air Canada Centre                               
July 1                Uniondale, NY                           Nassau Coliseum                                 
July 3               Bristow, VA                               Jiffy Lube Live                                     
July 5               Detroit, MI                                 The Palace of Auburn Hills                    
July 7               Milwaukee, WI                           Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest       
July 17              Boston, MA                              TD Garden                                           
July 21              Philadelphia, PA                        Wells Fargo Center                               
July 24               East Rutherford, NJ                   IZOD Center                                       
July 26              Atlanta, GA                               Philips Arena                                        
July 28              Dallas, TX                                 American Airlines Center                      
July 30              Houston, TX                              Toyota Center                                      
August 1           Denver, CO                               Pepsi Center                                        
August 4           Oakland, CA                              Oracle Arena                                        
August 6           Los Angeles, CA                       Hollywood Bowl                                  
August 8           Tacoma, WA                             Tacoma Dome                                    
 

