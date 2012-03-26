Aerosmith returns to the road with Global Warming tour

Facebook

After Steven Tyler has wrapped up his season two “American Idol” judging duties, look for him to return to his day job: Aerosmith will start its first U.S. tour in two years on June 16 at Minneapolis”s Target Center.

There”s no word yet on if the new album, which the band has been working on for ages now, will be ready by then. Aerosmith”s last studio album was 2004″s “Honkin” On Bobo.”

The band seems to be over the latest rough chapter in its tremendously fractious 40-year history. In fact, frenemies Tyler and Joe Perry sounded absolutely besotted with each other on Twitter a few days ago, discussing Perry”s playing happy birthday to Tyler on “Idol.”

The next public appearance for the band will be a press conference about the Global Warming tour (and perhaps some other news) on Wednesday at The Grove in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour dates go on sale March 31.

The Global Warming Tour



North American Dates

June 16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 19 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

June 22 Chicago, IL United Center

June 27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

July 1 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

July 3 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 5 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 7 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest

July 17 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 24 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center

July 26 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

July 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

July 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 1 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

August 4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

August 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

August 8 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

