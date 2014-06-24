‘After Ever After 2’: Disney Singalong With No Fairytale End

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You're not alone if you think Disney movies end with lies: Jon Cozart, a.k.a. Paint, is here with the second edition of “After Ever After,” where he explains what probably happened to your favorite Disney heroines after the cameras stopped rolling. Here we learn about the possible epilogues of Mulan, Cinderella, Tiana, and (of course) Elsa. For comparison, here's the first “After Ever After” vid in all of its primary-colored glory.