‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ footage is playful and badass all at once

The Marvel panel really only focused on the two 2015 releases this time, and that's fine. It gave them time to have all of the Avengers come out and discuss the movie and play around and be super charming, because they are.
It also meant that they cut a longer than average sizzle reel to show the crowd. They're still working on the movie, but they're pretty far into the process at this point, so what they had to show us was surprisingly finished, and it was very impressive. I visited the London sets for the film, and the first scene they showed was shot on one of the most impressive sets I've ever seen, a three-story completely accurate version of The Avengers Tower, complete with labs for Tony and Bruce and a downstairs that leads to a Quinjet landing pad. Wildly impressive.
As the footage begins, the Avengers are relaxing, sitting around the main downstairs area, all of them enjoying a little down time after the film's huge and sure to be amazing opening sequence. Thor sets Mjolnir down on the coffee table carefully and they all begin to discuss the idea of “whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy,” and what that actually means, which leads to what seems inevitable: a contest to see who can actually lift it.
This is where you see Joss Whedon's touch at work. No one else is like him in the way he loves to take fantastic settings and characters and then explore the mundane fun small details of what it would be like to actually be those characters. Watching Tony Stark and Rhodey, working together to try to lift the hammer while constantly ridiculing the idea of enchantments and “worthiness” or seeing Bruce Banner try to lift it but laughing as he does so, pretending to be mad but with no chance of becoming the Hulk, all while Thor looks on laughing, is hilarious. My favorite touch was when Captain America steps up and tries and moves the hammer about a tenth of an inch, and for just a moment, there's a look of worry on Thor's face, followed by a gale of relieved laughter. Great stuff, all driven by character, and a reminder of just how well we know all of these people at this point. Thor finally wraps things up by telling them that there's a simple explanation for why none of them can lift it.
“You're not worthy.”
As they're all still laughing, there's a strange noise, though, and they are suddenly joined by a very creepy, half-finished, mangled version of Ultron, who comes strolling in, voiced by James Spader, and I like that they didn't try to over-process that very strange and alien voice that he already has. “How could you be worthy?” he asks. “You're murderers.” He talks about how they don't belong on the planet, how they don't deserve it. In the close-ups, it's clear that there are parts of old Iron Man suits all incorporated into Ultron's body, which is actually sort of disturbing and weird. Suddenly a group of Ultron drones burst into the room, and the reel kicked into high gear.
There was some remarkable imagery in what they showed us. First and foremost, we got a taste of the fight between Iron Man in his full Hulkbuster armor and the Hulk, who is on a full rampage. They were very careful not to show why or how that's happening, though, simply giving us a taste of the combat and the scale of the mayhem. There was an amazing glimpse at the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in action, and it looks like Whedon's found a very different way to handle Quicksilver's powers visually. I love that when the Scarlet Witch starts to use her power, her face grows pale and her eyes glow red. They didn't show any footage of The Vision, which surprised me, but they did use this crazy creepy slow vocal version of the song “I've Got No Strings” from Disney's “Pinocchio,” thematically appropriate since much of this movie deals with Tony Stark's guilt over his creations and how they get away from him.
“This is the end,” Tony says at one point in the footage. “The end of the path that I started us on.” Cars flip. Things explode. Heroes take a savage beating. And in the end, there is an eerie shot of Tony, looking down at Captain America's broken shield and, all around him, the dead bodies of the other Avengers strewn over a shattered landscape.
As the music ends, we see a final shot, and now Ultron is polished, finished, terrifying as he looks directly at the camera and says, “There are no strings on me.”
Boom. Title up. Crowd goes wild. Marvel leaves everyone worked into a lather once again.
“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” is in theaters May 1, 2015.
And yet the woman who cut the trailer couldn’t get into Hall H to see how fans reacted in person…
I wonder if we’ll get some version of this as the post-credits scene of GotG.
I don’t think that’s the plan. James Gunn handled the GOTG post credits scenes, so I believe they will be Cosmic focused. It’s been said that it adds “a new element” to the MCU.
I really wish the studios would release SDCC footage to the internet. So jealous that I can’t be there.
Agreed. There’s probably going to be some shaky cell phone footage on You Tube eventually anyhow… If it’s good enough for some people to see, there’s no reason to not post this stuff online later (I also wish these panels would get televised, or at least webcast, somewhere).
WB was cool enough to release the Arrow season 3 trailer online, including the extended one that debuted last night. See Dan Feinberg’s article about that. It’s pretty awesome!
Everything is up for a lot more intent and scrutiny if posted online. And really, even though I haven’t been, it must be so cool to attend SDCC and see sneak previews!
@ Guy Smiley, that is a great point. The regular daily tickets cost around $45 to attend SDCC, why not charge $25 for a weekend online pass? You can log on and watch any presentation hall at your own leisure? The downside is that people rip the video and post it to their own YouTube channels (they are doing that anyways), but the upside is that it builds great word of mouth.
I would love to see it too, but the people who went probably spent a bunch of money for tickets and travel and then they waited in line all day. I can understand them getting to see something the general public can’t.
And, really, soon enough we will be getting preview after preview for the movie. And people will complain about seeing too much. I know I’m going to try super hard to limit myself to one preview and no clips.
“How could you be worthy?” he asks. “You’re murderers.”
This, and the idea that Lex in BATMAN V SUPERMAN is there to criticize Superman for the destruction he was a part of, concerns me:
Two big comic book sequels, that featured the destruction of cities in their last films, having the VILLAINS criticizing the heroes on the amount of carnage directly and indirectly caused by them.
Its as if the film makers are telling those pesky wimps who bitch about the amount of casual death and destruction in movies, particularly ones supposedly starring HEROES, to go fuck themselves.
They want it both ways: “See? We’re acknowledging the ‘destruction porn’ in the movies.” But, by doing it through their villains they’re still unaccountable for it – Since we’re supposed to not only root against the bad guys in films today, but HATE them as well.
Its like the exaggerated response of some muscle bound high school bully who has such a fragile ego that he beats the shit out of someone because he thinks they called him gay.
Also, ANOTHER movie dealing with a Tony character arc?
Wouldn’t this be the FIFTH time he ‘learns’ to be humble and not so ego driven?
I think you’re jumping the gun a bit there – Ultron is referring to the whole human race, not just the Avengers.
And when were we not supposed to hate the bad guys in these types of movies? Did you simply ‘root against’ those Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark?
I wouldn’t get too worked up over hating an 8 foot tall robot. I also wouldn’t try to shoehorn some sort of polital agenda onto a superhero movie–this movie has giant robots, giant green monsters and a Norse God. If you want to find outrage and project your worldviews onto situations, perhaps CNN is a better outlet?
And yes, this movie will deal with Tony Stark’s ego. It’s his tragic flaw. I believe this movie’s end game and larger plot is to find all the Avengers’ tragic flaws, exploit them and then disassemble them.
If Marvel is smart, they’ll re-release GoTG theatrically just as sales start to die off with the ‘See it again! one weekend only” tag, this time with an extended preview of Avengers 2. Then show the entire thing from SDCC and maybe a few minutes more.
Make it an event. Kills chances of people watching a chinese rip online. I’d go see it again for a few good minutes of Avengers 2.