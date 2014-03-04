‘Age of Ultron’s’ Thomas Kretschmann reaches multi-picture deal with Marvel

(CBR)  When Earth”s Mightiest Heroes reassemble in 2015, they”ll be up against a deadly new cybernetic menace known as Ultron. But the cackling, James Spader-voiced android isn”t the only enemy in play.

German actor Thomas Kretschmann appears in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as Baron Von Strucker, described by just about everybody in the know as a “secondary villain” to Ultron”s central antagonist. But even if he”s playing second fiddle, Baron Von Strucker”s journey won”t end in “Age of Ultron” – at least not according to Kretschmann.

“I have a multi-picture deal, which means I will not only appear in the seconnd part, but they”re planning with me for a longer period of time,” the “Dracula” actor said in an interview with B.Z. Berlin. “But I don”t know details yet, they”re keeping their cards close to their chest – top secret!”

It”s already been rumored that Kretschmann”s Von Strucker could make an appearance in or at the end of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, possibly alongside Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. But even then, it sounds like Kretschmann and Marvel will be associated with one another for several movies to come.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters on May 1, 2015.

(via Dark Horizons)

