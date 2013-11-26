Agent May’s past plays a big part in this week’s creepy new ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

We’re nine episodes into the season now. At this point, there’s really no point in saying things like “Wait for it to find its voice” or “they’re still figuring it out.” Sure, things can continue to change, but this is “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, and it’s time to stop grading on a curve. Besides, this episode is written by Maurissa Tancharoen & Jed Whedon, the creators of the series, so this is a chance for them to demonstrate what the show they think they’re making really is.
Heading into the episode, my first question is whether or not they’re really going to give us Agent May’s full backstory and the explanation of her nickname “The Cavalry” already. If so, then I think it’s clear the paradigm in serialized television has changed and become more season oriented than ever before, with set-ups and pay-offs coming closer together, presumably to avoid pulling a “Red John” or a “Lost” or a whatever you want to call the sort of home-stretch fumble that’s making “How I Met Your Mother” such a chore as it tries to wrap things up.
Considering how well “Blade” and “Blade II” worked as movies, I do wonder if we’re going to start seeing more and more of the spooky side of Marvel. A universe full of people who can do extraordinary things would be pretty scary, especially in the early days as we’re all trying to get our heads around whatever’s happening. I don’t necessarily want them to try to do a horror show, but acknowledging that things are freaky seems like a great idea to me.
I’m just not sure this is how you do it.
I took some crap over the last couple of weeks for liking the way the show’s been going, but it’s felt to me like they were starting to find a particular tone, and I liked the way they’ve been texturing in the Marvel universe around the characters. Liked. Not loved. This week, though, it felt to me like they just couldn’t make it work, and considering how pivotal some of the material covered is supposed to be for these characters, it’s sort of a critical fumble.
The opening of the episode and the first big scene at the home of Hannah (Laura Seay) are both meant to be scary, and they play somewhere between a soft episode of “X-Files” and Gavin Hood’s “X-Men” movie. It’s not particularly scary, which seems like a missed opportunity more than anything. Then there’s the entire subplot with Skye and Fitz/Simmons and the prank war, and if the A-story looks like a missed opportunity, then the B-story feels positively pissed away. I’m not sure how you have a running thread in your episode about pranks and you manage to make them seem both dull and deadly unfunny, but they pulled it off here.
Really, the only part of the episode that I thought worked as a whole was the back and forth between Skye and Coulson about the “Index Asset Evaluation and Intake” process. I don’t think it’s entirely consistent with everything we’ve seen about Skye so far, but if the role they’re going to start to carve out for her on the team is the one who sees people for who they really are, someone who can profile accurately and quickly, that’s cool. That’s a strong choice, and they just need to make sure they play that out in future episodes as well. Of all of the characters, Skye is the one who is allowed to be the least fully-formed at this point. Ward, May, Fitz and Simmons… they’ve all had formal S.H.I.E.L.D. training that should see them more comfortable with their roles on the team. Since the entire idea of the Index is still fairly new to this Universe, it makes sense that they are still experimenting with protocol, and that they’re figuring out the best way to approach super-powered people.
Is it the nature of TV in general now that when there’s a first theory about something like the incidents involving Hannah that we know immediately that the theory can’t be correct? Let’s call it “House Syndrome.” No matter what, the first diagnosis is wrong. It’s never Lupus. When they talk about Hannah being telekinetic in the first section of the episode, discussing whether or not the particle accelerator could have helped give her the powers, it’s pretty clear that Hannah is not going to turn out to be telekinetic. I’m glad they never show the team just accepting that as fact. From the moment they get her on the Bus, they’re testing to see if there’s any proof to support that idea.
I don’t want to run through every beat of the show or what I thought went wrong from moment to moment. I think the big problems were that the humor wasn’t funny and the scares weren’t scary. I just didn’t think they managed to get any of it working in terms of tone. And when the reveal of how May got her nickname is finally revealed, it’s a fairly mundane incident. Basically, she’s very good at killing people and it bums her out. It feels like they’re leaning on it pretty hard considering she’s a trained field agent who presumably knows that lethal force is part of the job. Sure, it changes people who have to live with daily violence. I’m not downplaying that. But the writing here can’t really support the weight of what they’re trying to convey.
It doesn’t help that they introduce a fairly awkward running conversation about God and demons and Hell, trying to invest the events with more weight than they deserve. If a network show wants to grapple with issues of faith, that’s great, but again… this is as deep as they go with it? This sort of lip service before they move on? It feels like they had a place-holder in the script for a better conversation that no one ever actually went back to write. There was a way to do this without religion being involved. It’s far more important that we see how Coulson’s words helped her once and then helped her in a different way this time than it is to grapple with a platitude like “God is love.”
Robert Baker as Tobias Ford, the “ghost,” is probably the weakest villain yet on the series. They could have had more fun with the idea of how you fight someone who you can’t hit, but the staging is pretty pedestrian. And once his motivation is revealed, he’s basically just a creep with a crush. That doesn’t seem like a good enough reason for May to end up having some major catharsis. Even when the episode seems like it does something fun like introducing ‘The Golden Retrievers,’ whatever they are, it doesn’t explain, and it doesn’t fully engage. I thought there was exactly one good gag in the entire episode, when Fitz ends up falling for his own prank and shrieking like a girl, but that’s it, and that’s not exactly the big moment you want to hang a whole episode on.
Overall, consider me barely whelmed by this as an episode. I’m not angry about it or railing against it, but if this is how the actual creators of the show handle a big turning point for one of their main characters, I’m not sure they really will find the bigger and better show that it could be. Here’s hoping this one crumbled under the weight of the ambition behind it, and that it’s not a sign of an overall lack of clear vision for what the show is.
“Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will return December 10th with the first of a two-part episode.
I enjoyed the episode and thought maybe the God, demons and hell conversations were geared for a different purpose. May needed to hear the “God is love” line to help her start dealing with whatever is her past. Although it may not have been the most effective way to do it. Also, was the other portal world Simmons found and Tobias called hell maybe a reference to Mephisto? Plus there was dialogue about
I agree… but. If you don’t have anything interesting or new to say about religion, then don’t bother. Both Skye’s and Hannah’s viewpoint were standard Hollywood stereotypes. For this to work, Hannah’s version of events had to be both true to religiosity and then made plausible within the story. The writers did neither. It’s clear that they know little if anything about religion other than critiques of it. And don’t forget, the setting was Utah. OK, so did the writers do anything to read up on Mormon theology? I’m not Mormon, but I know enough to know they didn’t. Skye’s rebuttal could have similarly benefited from some research into religion and critiques against it.
If you’re not prepared to wrestle with this subject on a serious level, then Don’t Go There. Big Brother Joss has a way of presenting even views he disagrees with in a well-informed manner that’s true to the character.
I am Mormon, actually. And I finished watching that episode and laughed. It was obvious that they intended Hannah to be Mormon, but it was also obvious that she was not. Igoring the fact that she used the Lord’s name in vain (a big no-no in the LDS faith) her beliefs didn’t run parallel with Mormom beliefs at all. Which stinks because I got excited when I heard the setting was Utah. (I also hated the whole “mob” thing outside her house because it felt like a jab at Mormons to me, but I might just be overthinking it because the rest of the episode felt like that.)
I wish the religion part could have been done better, I really do. Better yet, I wish I had been called in to play Hannah. I don’t have the greatest acting skills but I could have gotten more closer to the money.
A real stinker, coming off roughly three weeks of a slow uptick in quality. It was like an episode of Ghost Whisperer.
May’s a great character. Her mystery being revealed deserved better.
They’re setting up Skye to be the “Xander”, the heart of the group. What makes it interesting is that she’s already betrayed them several times and may not be loyal even now. Getting everyone to trust her again two episodes later makes little sense. Chloe Bennett has a case of EDS (Eliza Dushku Syndrome)– she’s hotter than she is talented. That’s not to say she isn’t talented, just that she doesn’t have the chops of Ming Na or Clark Gregg to carry the show by her self. So I wish they’d stop making her try– she does a great job when she’s part of the ensemble.
I’m strongly suspecting that May is Skye’s mom. They’re clearly setting the stage and if at this point that’s not the reveal, then it’s because they abort based on the fact that many fans have guessed it already. I’m at least happy that they HAVE an answer– many writers don’t bother figuring it out until they’ve painted themselves into a corner.
BTW Drew: the term you’re looking for is Chris Carter Syndrome. When you have a mystery that carries the show but the writers drag it out until nobody cares and they never knew in the first place what the resolution would be? Ron Moore had that with the rebooted BSG, there was Lost, etc. But it’s best remembered in X-Files.
First, Skye was the free-spirited audience surrogate. Then she was their computer expert. But since F/S covers that skill already, she became a mole. Now she’s Counselor Troi.
It’s clear they have no idea what to do with this character.
@ASDF, I agree about Chris Carter/X-Files. However, there are no big mysteries here that compare to the mythology of the X-Files. Coulson’s survival seems to be the biggest mystery but, like you say, they’ve dragged it out so long that it seems inconsequential now.
This show is especially disappointing considering that Joss Whedon is signing off on it. His pilot was fine but he should’ve mapped out the season arc as well – if there is one. The fact that there may not be a season arc is especially troubling because as a series of stand-alone episodes it isn’t really holding my interest.
I thought this was the best episode yet. We finally have a backstory for Agent May. The show kind of reminds me of the X-Files. The prank bit was funny. I’m kind of surprised by this review, but oh well.
I know I gave you a hard time before Drew, but good review. Episode was a clunker in every way. I just really don’t think the show is adding anything to the Marvel Universe. Finding out whether or not Clark Gregg is playing a robot won’t mean much.
I sometimes worry that when I bail on a show I might miss something good. I’m really starting to think that this show is never going to be anything better than mediocre.
Tonight’s episode was particularly weak. The guy is bamfing around like Nightcrawler but they can’t call him a mutant because Fox owns those rights. So this guy is going to other dimensions. What dimension? Is he there now? Is that the end of the story?
I wrote better stories in elementary school.
I think the core concept of the episode was fine, but it just failed in the execution.
First, they tried to do too much. You had May’s isolation, Skye trying to find a role in the group, FitzSimmon’s prank war, and Hannah’s “psychic” thing. Too much going on, and it never quite gelled. A little like the newer Star Wars movies. This show has delivered, but only when they focus on someone in particular. (As long as it’s not Skye.)
Second, the religion speech (supposed to be the climax of the A-plot) was a hasty cop-out. A few days of reading, or a conversation with a theologist might have improved both Hannah’s viewpoint and Skye’s response. It came off as superficial and a bit condescending.
The villain’s psychology made little sense. And the resolution of the plot didn’t, either. (“Let go of this world.” Huh? How about, “Come with us, we can figure out how to get you back into the real world permanently.”) In a comic story, because you’re throwing out scientific realism, plot integrity is all the more important if you want to tell a serious story.
This concept could have worked, but the script made too many basic mistakes. Was it rushed? Written by committee? Just too ambitious?
I’ve really liked this show on two occasions: when they turned up the camp and violence (in the episode with the evil/sexy flower dress villainess) and when they abandoned camp and went for some emotional oomph (the fitz/simmons episode). Either of those shows would work for me. Akwardly juggling bad jokes, shoehorned character beats and fights with no stakes is not going to cut it.
Instead of commenting specifically about the episode–it was overall mediocre, for exactly the reasons you described–I’d like instead to comment on your critique.
Very good; even excellent. For some of the other MAoS episodes you have provided more of a blow-by-blow (“what…went [right or] wrong from moment to moment”). I personally don’t read the Hitfix.com TV critics for that type of reporting, which can be very tedious and seems unnecessary if the reader has watched the show.
Instead I look to the excellent writing by you (here) and by Alan S. for details and subtleties that I may miss–and admittedly for intelligent substantiation of my own responses to a show. (I can often reach the same conclusions; I just don’t always know why.)
Thanks and keep up this kind of work.
Agreed. You’ve been growing as a tv critic. SHIELD may be floundering, but at least someone’s putting in effort in to improving.
This WAS a very good review.
I like “House Syndrome”, and it’s a common problem in a procedural.
I think you charted out the essential problems of the episode and series without getting bogged down in the minutae. That’s a talent. Anybody can deliver a laundry list of mistakes, but knowing which ones are really holding a show back is why I read reviews like this.
It’s also nice that you’re giving the show a fair shake. This show is a mixed bag– it’s got real potential but it’s also having problems. A show like this, with real strengths but also real weaknesses, will live or die on constructive criticism. It seems like the real core problem is the writing, and that more than anything else can be fixed if the writers understand what’s going wrong and are willing to change what they’re doing.
Nepotism sucks.
This show should be run by a combination of David Fury, Noxon, and Espensen… not JED Whedon and his life partner.
Seriously, Joss, because you’re awesome, doesn’t mean your little brother is, too.
I have a feeling, ABC will be removing this lesser Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen as show runners by the end of the season.
They’re in WAY over their semi-talented heads.
The biggest disappointment I feel are the complete and total missed opportunities with this show.
They’ve taken Coulson, someone we learned to care about over four different films, and they’ve reduced him to a mostly static observer of events, as opposed to being the guy we thought he would be, which is the role Agent Bore, I’m sorry, Ward is attempting to fill for the team.
Why bring Coulson back to life if all you’re going to have him do is take a back seat to the pretty and the vapid?
Way too harsh. They’re both very talented. I agree that the show’s main problems are in the writing, but it seems more like a case of laziness than anything else. Not laziness as in they’re not working, but laziness as in they’re not investing time and effort to conceptualize the episode and what it’s about and what needs to happen.
It’s possible that they’re being too nice, and that in the writers’ meetings they’re trying to say yes to everyone… but that’s not what I think is going on. What I think is happening is that, in the craziness of running the show, they’re banging out scripts last-minute to hit shooting deadlines. What they’re missing is that more work on the front end will help them avoid the chaos that puts them behind the 8-ball in the first place.
Way too harsh? Really?
Neither Jed nor Maurissa have run a show before. And suddenly, they are handed the keys to ABC/Disney/Marvel’s brand new Corvette of a TV Show?
If Jed’s last name was Whedon, and Maurissa wasn’t his wife, would this have ever have happened?
The answer you’re searching for is “No.”
So that, my friend, is the textbook definition of NEPOTISM.
And in a world where it is hard enough to succeed based on merit, Joss throwing his little brother and sister-in-law this kind of bone is insane.
And pardon me for saying so, but undeserved.
They may have some marginal talent, hell, look in writers rooms across the TV industry and there are plenty of writers with the same level of talent who probably also don’t deserve to be where they are. It’s a fact of life.
But to be made show runnners… on SHIELD? Come on.
The Peter Principle is at play in full force here, and combine that with obvious nepotism and we get, well, we get the boring mess that is SHIELD.
Not the best episode. I agree that the tone was off. I see how they were trying to balance the scares with the humor but it didn’t work quite right.
Interesting how they kept referring to the villain as ghost though…. there is a character by that name in the comics with an unknown identity… I believe he has phasing powers. I’m not sure if this is meant to be his introduction or just a coincidence.
So bummed. I’m really moving closer to purely hatewatching this show (which I’m not prone to do, but I can’t seem to quit eatching this despite it being ever more annoying). The end tag of this episode was unbelievably lame. Nobody wants to see May the merry prankster. She’s the one interesting character and they seem determined to eff that up too. And everything having to do with Skye continues to be awful. They need to show her making a serious effort to be a team player before the character can earn the right to keep breaking rules and protocol. If May or Ward or Coulson break protocol, it has meaning because they have the experience to make informed decisions. Ah gads, I shouldn’t care so much about this show, but I just reeeeeeally want it to be good. And it is not.:(
I just caught up with the last two episodes and I’m starting to get more frustrated. Every step forward seems like two steps back. If you’re going to do a creepy episode – do a creepy episode, don’t try to force feed the comedy into it with the whole prank thing.
The one thing I’ve come to realize is that this show is just not inherently cool enough. All the thing we/you love about the movies are not here besides Coulson (and maybe Agent May). When the only interesting thing you’ve got going for you are Coulson’s dragged out “what is he?” plotline (I”m going for Alien or Inhuman) and the May/Ward secret affair you have problems. I was reviewing the surprise “rising” ratings and was astounded that the key demo is still so low. No one “young” is watching this show. They’ve created SHIELD a Marvel show for you older parents or grandparents. I don’t think the issue is Marvel Studios here. I think they ABC and and Marvel need to come in and make it more anthology and less procedural. Huge mistake. Nothing on this show means anything. Make it mean something.