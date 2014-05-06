Agent Ward actually becomes a human being in the penultimate episode of ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Television is such a particular beast when it comes to storytelling, and one of the reasons that I love the modern television landscape is because of just how elastic definitions have become and just how far we've come in terms of how people both observe and break the traditional rules of the form.
When you factor in that “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is, at heart, a fairly cynical proposition for a show, a sort of ongoing advertisement for already-omnipresent movie events, it seems like it would be silly to expect it to be anything but an uneven and uninteresting affair, and if you'd asked me five or six weeks into the season if it was worth the effort, I would have told you no.
At this point, though, they've done what only a show that knows it has a full run of 22 episodes to play with can do, which is slowly but surely figure out exactly what show it is they're making and, also slowly but surely, get better at actually making it. If the show had been as confident about what it's doing at the start of the season as it is now, people would probably be pretty darn excited about what's happening here in the home stretch. As it is, I'm just happy to see a creative team come together like this, no matter what the show.
Tonight's episode makes it clear that any idea of Ward playing a game here is obviously wrong. Instead, the framing device for tonight's episode shows us exactly how Ward ended up becoming the man he is. It was handled in a really interesting way, and I missed the first few seconds of the episode, so I didn't realize it was taking place at an earlier time. It was only halfway through that I finally caught up to the idea that we were seeing a story that took place over several years. When it became apparent that this is the story of how Garrett discovered and cultivated Ward, I thought it was handled really well. We see how clearly this was a long-term project. Garrett never made an overt pitch. It's not, “Hey, want to join a secret terrorist organization dedicated to overthrowing the US government?” Instead, he made Ward completely dependent on him, and he broke him down, then built him back up. It is a complete indoctrination, and as we see by the final moments of the week, not a seamless one.
It's far more interesting to make Ward someone who is fanatically devoted to Garret but who still wrestles with those pesky stirrings of conscience and humanity than just making him a bad guy who joined HYDRA because he's a bad guy. Honestly, HYDRA seems like the last thing on Ward's mind. He is devoted to Garrett because of everything that Garrett taught him, and it's completely understandable thanks to this new context.
It also makes Fitz less of a chump and more of a moral compass. He wants to believe that whatever he saw in Ward during the most unguarded and human moments they shared was real, because if it wasn't, then Fitz can't trust his own observations about anyone. Even once everyone else has given up on Ward completely, Fitz is determined to appeal to that better part of Ward's nature. And, as we see in the final moments between them in the episode, that may be Fitz's undoing. Or it may be the only thing that brings Ward back from the point of no return. Either way, it's not going to be as cut and dry as it initially seemed.
There was a surprising amount of new material revealed this week. We learned that Garrett was the original subject of the Deathlok program. We learned that Skye is evidently a monster. We learned that Fitz can be a cold-blooded killer when properly motivated. And we learned that this entire game has been about selling Cybertek's super-soldier technology to the Army, making the huge personal transgressions seem even worse, somehow.
I'll say this for Garrett as a character. He's honest about his dishonesty. He's hen he tells Ward early on, “Don't trust anybody ever. Especially me.” Even in the moments where he's trying to teach Ward lessons about what will be expected of him, he cheats. There is no more ugly moment this year in this show than when we see Garrett's rifle scope on Buddy the dog after Ward is too personally invested to kill him. Garrett is truly an empty man, willing to do anything for his goals. Watching the way he treats Deathlok, the way he treats footage of his son like a dog treat, he's grotesque. Whatever fate awaits Garrett next week, I hope it hurts.
I really liked the use of the old suitcase full of devices that were designed to be used by the Howling Commandos. One of the signatures of the Marvel approach to telling these stories is the liberal use of humor, and Fitz's move with the laser cigarette was pretty great, as was May's wry, “Watch out, HYDRA, here we come.” The use of paper files to keep everything out of the digital realm is clever, and I liked the way they handled the “large file transfer” as a result. It was fun watching May and Coulson play Fitz and Simmons with the real McCoy bickering there in their ears.
Raina makes some big breakthroughs this week. She manages to create one dose of a synthetic answer to “GH-325,” just in time as Garrett's body seems to be failing completely at this point. She's also the one who brings in the backstory about a baby in China and the monsters that came looking for it, setting up what I'm going to guess will be next week's biggest moment. Skye's got to manifest her abilities in some way before they wrap up the season, right? No way they push that entire payoff to next year.
My guess is she's going to have to dig deep if she's going to beat Garret, who is obviously deeply affected by whatever it was that Raina's serum did to him. It looked like he had an Extremis reaction to it first, and then gets it under control. When asked what he's feeling, he replies, “The Universe.” Okay, then. That's probably not a good thing, and we'll see what form that takes when the season premiere plays out next Tuesday.
Oh… and Nick Fury's coming! So we'll see how he's been doing since his untimely demise, just in time to wrap up the first season of this show. Whatever happens with Marvel TV moving forward, I would imagine this has been an illuminating year for all involved, and just watching it week to week, it's been a fascinating tightrope act.
Drew, I remember in your review of the Avengers back in 2012, you noted that you thought the only thing it was really missing was a killer score. Though I disagree with you on that point (the signature bit of music that plays, amongst other times, in that circling shot of the team in NYC is hummed by me and my friends as often as the Imperial March), I’d be interested to know what you think of the use of music on the show.
I bring it up because it’s the one thing that still bugs me about the show, which has otherwise improved leaps and bounds since I wrote it off at Christmas and have since caught back up with. Like many TV dramas (and particularly ABC dramas), I often feel like music is just there because someone feels music *should* be there – there are times where I am brought out of the show because I am thinking about how the scene would work just fine with either no score at all, or a more subtly mixed one.
But it is, in the grand scheme of things, a small matter for a show which went from being a chore of a show I watched out of duty to Clark Gregg, to a show I stay up til 3am to [REDACTED] every week.
Very impressed with how far this show has come. I’ve really enjoyed the past few episodes. They’re hitting some interesting character notes, handling suspense and action segments well, and throwing in some good bits of humor. I’m really interested in whatever Skye reveal they’re building to and hope they pull it off well.
Has it been renewed yet? I’ve kind of been waiting for a renewal and haven’t seen one. It’s gotten steadily better over time. I’ve tried to bring my friends back to the show, but their minds seem made up. Their loss because the last 6 episodes have been a lot of fun.
Not yet, but it’s a mortal lock to be back next year. The only reason that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn’t been renewed yet is that ABC is the only broadcast network that has yet to renew ANY of its shows, including its largest hits like Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Modern Family. It’s just a policy that the network has followed in recent years, apparently.
Hey! Why are you so hard on Garrett? Nobody is born evil you know. Let’s wait until his own traumatic childhood flashback episode before we start casting judgement on his character.
I thought the implication of the rifle scope over the dog was that ward killed him, but was just unable to look him in the face and do it much like he wasn’t able to look at FitzSimmons when he released that weird room thing.
I thought this as well.
Ward’s weakness is that he does get attached, so it can make the personal kill impossible.
That’s why he prefers to be the sniper. It’s impersonal.
I thought so, too. I guess at this point, it’s unknown who killed the dog. BTW, wasn’t “Buddy” the name of Bill Clinton’s dog?
I don’t know. Buddy’s the name of my cat. Non sequitur.
That’s exactly how I took it. he ‘killed’ Fitz and simmons in the same way. not looking them in the face
I definitely took this as Ward’s “weakness” was not that he wouldn’t kill people that he grows attached to, but that he can’t look them in the eye when he does it.
I thought the connection set up between Buddy the dog and FitzSimmons’ fate was pretty clear. However, I’ve read multiple recap/reviews of this episode around the net and it seems it was not that clear to everyone. There were a few people who outright think that Ward dropped them to spare them.
I’m not sure how dropping them into the middle of the ocean in a weighted metal airtight container is “sparing” them.
It’s almost certainly a non-sequitur, but the Presidential dog was indeed named Buddy. He got the dog during the height of the lewinsky scandal, and it died just short of a year after he left office (the cat Socks was given away to a staffer). I don’t see how there could be a parallel.
They clearly meant for it to be ambiguous whether Ward or Garrett shot the dog. A “kick the dog moment” is a TVtrope that signifies an act of pure evil that turns the audience irrevocably away from a villain. In A Song of Ice and Fire, the “Unsullied” (eunuch slave warriors) are given a puppy the day they are castrated, then ordered to kill it a year later. Those who hesitate or refuse are fed to the dogs they spared as a lesson to the others. Also probably not an intentional parallel.
I think it had to be Ward, if only because Garrett would have have cut bait with Ward if he saw he didn’t have the killer instinct.
Hulu has been skipping ahead on me lately. Most of the time the jump is obvious because I end up in the middle of spoken dialogue in the next scene and I realize I have to rewind to see what I miss.
Obviously it skipped ahead at a crucial point in the story concerning the dog. From my perspective, Ward shot into the air and Buddy ran off. Next scene we see him releasing Fitz/Simmons while stating that attachment is his weakness. No sniper scope.
I wish I hadn’t missed that moment because it’s a lot more interesting than what I thought happened. Ward did to Fitz/Simmons what he couldn’t do to Buddy. It was a clumsy and too on-the-nose-scene as it played out on my viewing. At least the scope would indicate that someone – maybe even Ward – did the deed anyway, which is much more fatalistic, regardless of who actually pulled the trigger.
Has anyone noticed that on this show they routinely tell us insanely key pieces of information using exposition as opposed to showing us during the story?
I just can’t cross the bridge on SHIELD. There are aspects of the show that have gotten stronger. If this show was just Coulson, May, and Tripp, and perhaps Skye, it would be better by leaps and bounds.
The best part of SHIELD for the last batch of episodes has been Bill Paxson. He’s unhinged and having a blast playing a great bad guy. He’s the exact right actor to play Garrett because he’s the one guy who looks like he’s having fun, and it sucks to know that yeah, he’s gonna die, and we’ll be right back where we were before he showed up.
Tonight was perhaps the worst Fitz has ever been, and he had been getting so much better lately. I don’t think his infantile need to rationalize Ward’s particular brand of evil made him more “human.” It makes him stupid. Dangerously stupid. I hate the laziness in writing when, in order to try and make a point, the writer makes one of his characters stupid so they can learn a “hard lesson” or sorts. Lil’Whedon & company made Fitz unbearably stupid in this episode. Even considering the nifty trick with the EMP.
In fact, for members of a former super spy agency, too many people in SHIELD are just… stupid. Simmons constantly disregards Coulson’s orders, because, you know, he’s just some guy and not a fantastic bad ass. And doing so continually gets her and others into trouble. People who don’t learn from their mistakes are useless, and Simmons is. Completely. If she survives, they have to fix the character. All Lil’Whedon has to do is watch seasons 1-2 of his big bro’s Buffy to find out how to write adorkably cute, brainy, and super-useful to a team. Elizabeth Henstridge may not be in Alyson Hannigan’s weight class, but she can learn to fake it.
As for Ward, the stuff in his backstory, while more interesting than most of what we’ve gotten from Ward so far, doesn’t change the fact that Brett Dalton = Tracy Spiridakos. All they’re doing at this point is polishing a turd.
BJ Britt remains a solid addition to the cast, and the show is much better when he’s on screen. I think he and Gregg have some decent chemistry and that can only get better. Besides, with Ward back with Garrett after both men’s betrayals, Tripp needs a mentor and Coulson needs a mentee. It just makes sense going forward.
I guess it’s too much to hope Fitz and Simmons are dead.
What’s most frustrating for me at this point with SHIELD is that yes, it’s gotten much better, especially since episode 16, but it’s not nearly as good as it should’ve been. Can they move forward and make the kind of large-scale changes needed to fix the show’s bones so the skeleton can stand up straight? They need to prune the cast. One or two have to die in the finale. They need to bring it down and make it more personal next season. Let it be natural. Gregg can do comedy and drama with equal aplomb. So let him go out and do it. Let him off the chain.
Fitz trying to rationalise Ward’s evil may have been naive, but I wouldn’t call it dangerously stupid. He did try to appeal to Ward’s humanity but not in any way that jeopardised anyone’s safety as far as I remember, they were screwed either way. The one moment where that might have been an issue (i.e. opening the cargo door), he opted not to trust him. There was only really a possible upside to trying to get Ward on side, as they apparently didn’t have any other plays. Also, like he pointed out, there is a precedent on this show for people being manipulated or forced to do things against their will, and Ward obviously did form real attachments to the team, so it’s wasn’t out of the realm of possibility, from Fitz’s perspective (obviously the audience has more information).
If they had put Fitz in a situation where he had an opportunity to stop Ward but didn’t, that would’ve been different. Although Skye did that exact thing last week.
I think this show has gotten much better, as if they were holding their fire until “Winter Soldier” came out. Is it the greatest, best written show on TV? No, of course not. It is an hour of TV I look forward to watching, however.
I agree with this statement… Is this as “good TV” as the shows it gets compared to most often – Person of Interest, or the 2nd season of Arrow? Maybe not, but those shows aren’t set in the MCU that I’ve been invested in since 2008 (and waiting 20 years of my life to see.) So I watch every week, even when the show drags, because all shows have growing pains.
A friend hasn’t been watching AoS because he prefers for the whole season to be available on Netflix/Amazon Prime so he can binge them. However, with CA:TWS being a hard reset of the MCU and directly jumbling the show, I tried to pull together a Reader’s Digest subset of episodes, just the important stuff he’d really need to see and came up with: #1, #10, then #13 on. Only 2 of the first dozen episodes were crucial and Cap Am 2 takes place between 16 and 17. (He could’ve theoretically gotten away with watching the pilot then jumping to #16 before seeing Cap.)
Count up the episodes I listed: #13-#22 is 10 episodes; #1 and #10 makes a dozen; toss in another one for an even 13 episodes for a short season. Since the show was clearly structured to spend the last quarter coping with the aftermath of TWS, they should’ve put AoS on as a mid-season series (like The Following is) starting with the pertinent contents of eps 1-15 boiled down to 7 episodes, leaving the post-TWS episodes the same more or less. Or they could’ve shortened the back end. Whatever.
By putting 13 episodes of content into a 22-episode box, they left too much empty space which only drove away viewers. Drew wonders what it would’ve been like if they’d started this strong. I think they could’ve if they didn’t had to vamp for three months before entering the flight pattern to land at TWS.
It’s interesting and telling to me that the first thing they have done to humanize Ward that actually worked to some degree was they brought in another actor. I don’t know if they’ll give him a moment of redemption in the season finale or not, but that guy needs to go away so they really, really should kill him next week.
Ditto.
Didn’t Ward shoot Buddy? It thought he shot the dog?
Ward has become one of the most interesting characters on the show, but it difficult seeing him lasting past next week. He seems destined to sacrifice himself in a Darth Vader type way.
I hope I’m wrong. He was stiff for most of the season, but Ward in interesting now.
ever since ward took skye, i have felt that he was going to Sacrifice him self to save her. So I think He’s going to Kill Garret and him self.
I hope we learn Skye’s story in the finale, and I hope it involves her showing her true nature as she kills Ward. Also, I am sure that Fitz and Simmons will be rescued somehow.
Skye’s alleged superpowers are a perfect plot point to leave hanging. They have the time, so why not? Why blow all their plot threads in a season finale?
My preference would be Ward killing Garrett, taking over his part of Hydra, and being the Season Two villain. Brett Dalton’s earned it. Let him be a conflicted, complex, maybe a little crazy villain, but keep him committed to Hydra. What’s worse than the Clairvoyant? Someone you knew and used to like and trust who’s using all that against you. Worse, someone who’s a little psycho and can’t quite bring himself to kill you and instead kind of brushes you out of the way as he pursues Pure Evil(tm). A very comic book way to handle it.
Having him go rogue and be an independent wildcard, perhaps to re-appear as a recurring character would be my next preference down, followed by a villainous death and then a redemptive sacrifice. Worst case scenario is he somehow re-joins the team.
I wonder what Raina injected into Garrett. Was it real? Or did she tinker with it a bit before giving the vial to him? Also, who controls Garrett? Clearly his story suggests that someone is pulling his strings and he might have more in common with Mike Peterson than Grant Ward.
As for Ward, this episode seemed to set up for a redemptive story that I’m desperately hoping they don’t give us. Ward possibly/maybe sparing a dog and two main cast can’t make up even for just what he’s done on camera. Paxton is proving right before Dalton’s eyes how wonderful it can be for a career to be an unvarnished bad guy, and though obviously it’s not his decision, I’m hoping they give us our Angelus.
I was surprised that Garrett responded the way he did when Ward confronted him about his near death. I was expecting him to say this, “Would you rather me order him to torture the girl? You got shocked for all of ten seconds, and we got what we needed, and your little cutie kept all her fingernails. Oh, and if she HADN’T talked, then Mike would have rebooted you and just tortured her, so be glad she’s a softie.”
They didn’t go out of their way to suggest that FitzSimmons are dead, and of course nobody would have believed it if they tried. Instead, we’ll have the two alone and seasick in a cargo pod next episode as Fitz confesses his feelings and Gemma tells him how important his friendship is to her, that he’s like her little brother.
Long run, even if they get the Bus back, they need funding and support. Hopefully an explanation will find its way into the finale or next season premiere.
I think the idea of Ward as an independent contractor that the team is forced to occasionally work with despite their distrust. It’ very comic-booky.
I think next week will have fury bringing Coulson and the team back into the new SHIELD
Fitz has the coin with radio transmitter so they can be picked up in time to join in the big battle and see Ward sacrifice himself, just enough to die but not be dead, to save Skye and the team when her powers manifest and put everyone in danger.
If Skye is the child of “monsters” and yet looks like a human, I’m hoping it means she’s a Skrull!
With Guardians of the Galaxy coming up.. It would make sense.
One comment that stuck out made by the Cybertek guys is something about Hydra scientists being usually younger/more impressive. It’s little comments like this that lead me to believe that Simmons may have been a Hydra scientist all along, only to change her mind (maybe even years before) due to her relationship with Fitz and possibly Coulson. Her lack of dialogue on the Bus also made me think the a big reveal was coming. Flowers seems to be primed to switch over to Coulson’s team. Overall, this was the weakest episode in a while. It felt like they were rushing Ward’s motivations to sum it all up before the finale. Also, Ward seems to have known that pushing the two of the plane wasn’t going to kill them. Finally, I know that Tripp needed something to do, but shouldn’t specialists and even Coulson have some kind of go bag for tough times? Being reduced to Howling Commando gear was just silly(as well as lazy) and Tripp is becoming more and more of a throwaway character.
I thought a big Simmons turn/reveal was coming too. I’m glad it didn’t though, I like that she’s just a bit more pragmatic about the situation.
I continue to think Simmons is Hydra. Or they want us to suspect it because everything she has said over the past few episodes adds up to ambiguity.
Ward killed the dog. It’s the only thing that makes sense, unless it was actually some third party watching Buddy through the scope. If Garrett saw Ward let the dog go, there is no way he can trust Ward to be able to detach from his emotions enough to betray the friends and colleagues and perhaps even lovers he’d make during his years and years under deep cover in Shield. And Ward knows about Hydra, he knows about Garrett, he knows Garrett is in Hydra, so he knows enough to get Garrett’s ass killed. And as we saw in the last episode, Garrett really, really, really doesn’t want to get his ass killed.
Anything else but Ward pulling the trigger would be horrible writing, unless they have another scene in the finale where it shows Garrett REALLY breaking Ward down after failing to follow through. Because as is, if it was actually Garrett behind the scope, there is ZERO chance Garrett can afford to trust Ward, at all. At the stakes Garrett and Hydra play at, Garrett can’t afford to be thinking “Hmmmm, so he can’t kill a dog. Oh well, I’m sure friends and lovers won’t be an issue at all! I’m going to send him off to deep cover where he will be out of contact with me for years at a time; I’m sure he’ll eventually learn the requisite ruthlessness on his own!”