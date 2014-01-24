‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ adding Marvel characters Deathlok and Lorelei

“Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will significantly boost its comic book-based content later this season, with appearances from both Deathlok and Asgardian villain Lorelei confirmed Thursday by Marvel TV head and series executive producer Jeph Loeb.

In fact, viewers saw Deathlok right in the first episode: As recently speculated among fans, the character of Mike Peterson (J. August Richards) will become the show’s Deathlok. As revealed in the post-credits scene of recent episode “The Magical Place,” the explosion at the end of “The Bridge” left Peterson scarred, missing a leg and equipped with an eye implant.

A clip shown during a Television Critics Association press tour set visit from upcoming episode “T.R.A.C.K.S.,” airing on ABC on Feb. 4., established that he now has a cybernetic leg, bringing him closer to familiar Deathlok territory.

“It’s something we’ve had plan from the very beginning,” Loeb said to reporters. “We’ve been leaving breadcrumbs. This is a major Marvel character who is coming to television for the first time.”

“Deathlok had been on our radar from the beginning,” executive producer and co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen told CBR. “He was at the top of our list of Marvel characters we could bring in. It seems like a nice progression for Mike Peterson — when he becomes Deathlok, you’re always going to root for the Mike Peterson that’s still in there somewhere.”

Deathlok debuted in 1974’s “Astonishing Tales” #25, and the two primary comic book versions of the character — Luther Manning and Michael Collins, introduced in 1990 — have headlined multiple series, both limited and ongoing.

Recent Deathlok appearances include a major role in the Rick Remender-written run of “Uncanny X-Force.”

Lorelei, played by Elena Satine, enters “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on the same upcoming episode featuring a guest appearance from Jaimie Alexander, reprising her “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World” role of Sif. Lorelei was introduced during Walt Simonson’s seminal run on “The Mighty Thor,” in 1984’s issue #337.

“[Sif] is here to hunt down another Marvel character,” Loeb said. “[Lorelei] is a beautiful redhead who has the ability to, shall we say, sway men’s minds.”