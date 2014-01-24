‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ adding Marvel characters Deathlok and Lorelei

(CBR) SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for upcoming episodes of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
In fact, viewers saw Deathlok right in the first episode: As recently speculated among fans, the character of Mike Peterson (J. August Richards) will become the show’s Deathlok. As revealed in the post-credits scene of recent episode “The Magical Place,” the explosion at the end of “The Bridge” left Peterson scarred, missing a leg and equipped with an eye implant.
A clip shown during a Television Critics Association press tour set visit from upcoming episode “T.R.A.C.K.S.,” airing on ABC on Feb. 4., established that he now has a cybernetic leg, bringing him closer to familiar Deathlok territory.
“It’s something we’ve had plan from the very beginning,” Loeb said to reporters. “We’ve been leaving breadcrumbs. This is a major Marvel character who is coming to television for the first time.”
“Deathlok had been on our radar from the beginning,” executive producer and co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen told CBR. “He was at the top of our list of Marvel characters we could bring in. It seems like a nice progression for Mike Peterson — when he becomes Deathlok, you’re always going to root for the Mike Peterson that’s still in there somewhere.”
Deathlok debuted in 1974’s “Astonishing Tales” #25, and the two primary comic book versions of the character — Luther Manning and Michael Collins, introduced in 1990 — have headlined multiple series, both limited and ongoing.
Recent Deathlok appearances include a major role in the Rick Remender-written run of “Uncanny X-Force.”
Lorelei, played by Elena Satine, enters “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on the same upcoming episode featuring a guest appearance from Jaimie Alexander, reprising her “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World” role of Sif. Lorelei was introduced during Walt Simonson’s seminal run on “The Mighty Thor,” in 1984’s issue #337.
“[Sif] is here to hunt down another Marvel character,” Loeb said. “[Lorelei] is a beautiful redhead who has the ability to, shall we say, sway men’s minds.”
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns with a new episode 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, on ABC.
