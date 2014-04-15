‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ are on the run after last week’s meltdown

I tuned in just in time this week to catch Ward's act of betrayal again, followed by the HYDRA symbol instead of the SHIELD one. I'm less convinced now than last week that Ward is faking anything. Those three bullets he put in Hand at close range would seem to be fairly inarguable, and as more back-story was revealed over the course of the episode, it seems like Ward has been garbage since frame one.
That's cool. That's the version of the story I hope they're telling. If he turns out to just be faking everything, it's going to really irritate me. Right now, Ward suddenly got a personality, and he's suddenly an interesting character with some actual dimension to him. If they try to wrap everything up this year by just making him a good guy again, it's going to feel like it's just not playing fair anymore. There are only so many times you can have characters switch sides and only so far you can push them when they're working undercover before it becomes ridiculous. They're in a very interesting place for the story and the characters right now, and I'm hoping they push forward without trying to eventually roll everything back to the status quo.
More than anything, what last week's episode reminded me of was the Super Bowl episode of “Alias” where they blew up SD6, the covert agency that Sydney Bristow worked for. It was a great move, but it also started the show down a creative path that it never quite recovered from, and I think it may have been a mistake in hindsight. If you're going to blow up the premise of your show, you'd better have a great plan in place for how to build from there.
Considering the frantic pace of this week's episode, not much actually happened. I guess they had to catch their breath after everything that they piled on last week. Basically, we watched Coulson and his team scramble to find a place where they were safe and we watched Ward and Garrett as they gathered the various resources they need for the next step of whatever the master plan is going to be. The biggest introduction of the week was of Agent Eric Koenig, played by Patton Oswalt, and he's evidently a guy who was in Fury's inner circle. In the comics, he was a former HYDRA agent who defected in the early days of SHIELD, and while I doubt that's the exact backstory for this version of Koenig, he's obviously someone who is very important to the organization. The secret base where he works could easily turn out to be the new headquarters for Coulson and his team, and I'm curious to see if Oswalt is a guest star or if he's going to end up playing a more important role as the series progresses.
Garrett uses the raid on The Fridge to put his team back together, bringing back guest stars we've seen all season long. Raina and Ian Quinn may not believe in The Clairvoyant anymore, but now that they have a better sense of what Garrett's plan is, it seems like they're still onboard to help him accomplish it. In the closing moments of the episode, we see that Ian Quinn's been given back the anti-gravity matter that was created earlier in the season. It does feel like they're bringing everything back into play that they've set up, and while it doesn't make the first half of the season more enjoyable in hindsight, it does at least bring everything together in a way that I hope is very satisfying in these next four or five episodes that will close out season one.
Next week will be a make-or-break for me. The idea of Ward returning to the team and being welcomed with open arms by people who have no idea they shouldn't trust him anymore is a great set-up, and if they go through with it, that could make for a great cat and mouse. If they try to reset everything with Ward, it's going to drive me crazy. If we've learned anything from the last decade of great television, it is this: commit to the big ideas, and don't be afraid to shake things up. When I watch “Game Of Thrones,” i don't have to worry that characters are going to get back up after I watch them die, and I don't want to have to worry that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is going to keep characters flipping sides whenever it's convenient.
We'll see.
“Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs each week on Tuesdays on ABC.
More important than the gravitonium itself is that Gravitron is still trapped in it. I get a feeling that box will blow up on them soon, and I don’t think Franklin Hall will be happy with Quinn.
In the comics Erik Koenig was a former Nazi during WWII, not a former Hydra agent.
While this episode didn’t really have a climax and was definitely a transition episode, I found the bad guy stuff to be very fun. That’s right: Agent Ward is fun now! It’s still hard to believe.
“When I watch “Game Of Thrones,” i don’t have to worry that characters are going to get back up after I watch them die”
Uhhhhh… I don’t know how to tell you this, but…
Anyone who’s seen through season knows about Beric.
Shhh…. Let Drew find out for himself.
Remember the first rule of comics: Nobody stays dead except dick grayson and Uncle Ben. Correction: NOBODY stays dead.
With that said, great recap. I agree completely on every point.
Dick Grayson never died. I think you mean Gwen Stacy… err… Jason Todd… err… Bucky Barners… damn! No one stays dead!
But if Drew is watching season 4 now, which means he’s watched through season 3, he knows about Beric. I don’t think a spoiler is a spoiler if it’s a year old by now. ;-)
I forgot about Beric… but yeah. Coming back from the dead does not mean a storyline has completely jumped the shark. At worst, Martin’s story gets boring near the end of the completed books… but it doesn’t veer towards uncharacteristic of the rest of his work.
Next time, Drew, can you review the episodes instead of reviewing your insecurities about TV tropes?
This was another good episode with some strong world building that suggests Agents of SHIELD is going to do a capable job of linking The Winter Soldier to Age of Ultron over the last few episodes of Season 1 and all of Season 2.
Instead of talking about that, we get a review of the triple agent trope.
Actually, I hate to disagree… but this wasn’t a great episode. Not by a long shot.
I don’t know what it is about Ming-Na Wen’s line readings this episode, but they felt overwrought and melodramatic to the point. Of. Ridiculousness.
The best part of the whole episode was at the end when Koenig pulls Coulson aside and said, “Oh yeah, Fury’s still alive.”
Other than that, and really, Paxton’s gleeful hamming-it-up as the Big Bad, this episode was more of the same from SHIELD:
Not quite bad, but not really good at all.
I thought this was a very good episode. Love that they are keeping Ward a villain.
You had me convinced that Ward faked Hand’s death last week, but this week’s killing of the two guards proves that he’s gone bad. I can see him making a heroic gesture to save Skye in the end though.
Always liked Coulson, but Garrett just wipes the floor with him when it comes to charisma. This week the agents of Hydra scenes was the better show!
While I think it would be dumb for Ward to suddenly change sides, it does seem like they’re planting the seeds of redemption.
Ward is loyal to Garret not to Hydra. One would expect Garrett to be fine at season’s end. Ward probably won’t be back, but I could see him dying to defend Skye. Or they may reintroduce him next season after he’s thought about his crimes.
I’m in agreement. If they try and say Ward has been under cover all along it’s going to be really hard to retain me as a viewer. I’ve really enjoyed the last handful of episodes and think they’ve done an admirable job of tying everything to The Winter Soldier.
I too thought Ward might have been a mole for Coulson but this episode he talked like a completely different character. He seemed happy that he no longer undercover for Garret. Ward was boring because he was ‘in character’ I like also how you saw him do a kind of personality shift motion at the beginning and end of the episode. He’s probably crazy and that’s why Garrett made him an agent. Also Garrett clearly doesn’t care about Hydra as much as he does about causing chaos. He doesn’t know why they came out of hiding and really doesn’t care. He is taking advantage of the decision and going for his own plan. Maybe he will create his own version of the Thunderbolts.
Just when you think this show has turned a corner, you realize, except for a very short list of positive things… it really hasn’t.
Fitz has gotten better. Simmons, some how, has gotten worse.
Skye seems only slightly less useless, but only slightly.
Now that May is saying more than 5 words an episode, you don’t really buy anything she’s saying as she’s saying it.
Ward is marginally more interesting as a bad guy, making it seem, much like Stephen Amell’s acting choices in the first half of Arrow Season 1, that his woodenness was a choice… until you read the interview with him on HitFix where he said he didn’t know he was a bad guy until Yes Men, so that means that while he’s having a bit more fun as a bad guy, he’s still a pretty wooden actor and black hole of charisma. As others have mentioned, David Boreanaz never quite felt comfortable on the screen until he became Angelus in Buffy Season 2, and the hope is, Dalton will similarly “heat up” as it were. I have less hope of that by the minute.
Clark Gregg remains the best part of the show, and still seems completely underutilized by the writers and show runners. I don’t get it. The guy can do comedy and drama with equal aplomb, and it’s time that let him off the chain, so to speak.
The other best part of the show, for the last five episodes or so, has been Bill Paxton, who is delightfully hammy in the most Bill Paxton-y of ways. I love how he seems to be the one person in the whole show, either as a “good guy” or a fully revealed bad guy, who is having a good time. And not only that, who gets that he SHOULD be having a good time.
The one tiny sliver of light so far on the show, is a guy who is the complete OPPOSITE of Brett Dalton. A guy full of charisma and screen presence. And that’s BJ Britt as Triplette. God, I hope he becomes not only a permanent part of the cast going forward, but a permanent replacement for Dalton. He just jumps out of the screen at you.
And please, can someone fix how every time Ming-Na Wen has to deliver an emotional line reading to Coulson she. Turns. Into. William. Shatner?
At this point, the only reason I’m still watching this show is because of the films. If Triplette becomes a permanent member of the team, Ward & Simmons die, Coulson is allowed to be more of a badass, and May goes back to saying 5 words an episode, then it just may get better going forward.
Of course, that none of those changes would clear up any of the nepotism issues behind the scenes that have made the show truly disappointing, but baby steps, right?
Triplette has been awful. Not sure what’s so great about him. Maybe if they give him more to do.
I very much disagree.
BJ Britt has charisma to spare, while Dalton has none.
Add that to the fact that the only time Simmons isn’t terrible has been her interactions with Triplette, and it makes me what him to stick around for awhile.
Paxton wins the episode for his reaction to the overly enthusiastic “HAIL HYDRA!” the croonie delivered.
Man oh man, do I love Bill Paxton on this show. Hell, they should just make him the star and change it to Agents of Hydra.
I think we’re seeing Whedon at work here. Or a very Whedon idea like idea (Joss, I mean). Having Ward be a bad guy and,, yeah, it seems inevitable he’ll become good again, it reminds me of Wesley Price on Angel and Spike on Buffy where we saw a character arc take place over several seasons. Wesley began as about a stock nerd/spas as you can imagine and ended the series as second to Snake Plissken as one of the best badasses in nerdom. And Spike going from stock bad guy to reluctant/redeemed hero.
Agents of SHIELD really needed a new approach so I’m not sure what, Drew, you’re afraid they’re risking. Alias seemed to get bigger and more impersonal after the Super Bowl show. I hope Agents goes the other way. One of Agents’ problems, I think, has been overreaching and trying to be a bigger show than it can realistically be.
The pilot for Agents played in the recognizable world the way the show really hasn’t since….and should.