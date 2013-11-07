‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ debuts another Marvel Comics character

(CBR) Another Marvel Comics character is set to debut in live-action on ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” with Saffron Burrows guest starring in next week’s episode as Victoria Hand.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Victoria Hand played an integral role in the 2009-2010 “Dark Avengers” series, as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. accountant and deputy director of Norman Osborn’s sinister replacement organization, H.A.M.M.E.R. The character was subsequently seen as a liaison to Luke Cage’s team in the “Heroic Age” era “New Avengers.”

Details are slim at this point as to the exact role the Hand character will play on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” though the promotional photos certainly suggest she’s a fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. The official description for next Tuesday’s episode, “The Hub,” reads: “Dangerous secrets are being kept from Coulson’s team, and he works the system to save Ward and Fitz when they are sent on a Level 8 classified mission that may end in tragedy.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.