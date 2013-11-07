‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ debuts another Marvel Comics character

#Agents Of SHIELD
and 11.07.13 5 years ago
(CBR) Another Marvel Comics character is set to debut in live-action on ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” with Saffron Burrows guest starring in next week’s episode as Victoria Hand.
Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Victoria Hand played an integral role in the 2009-2010 “Dark Avengers” series, as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. accountant and deputy director of Norman Osborn’s sinister replacement organization, H.A.M.M.E.R. The character was subsequently seen as a liaison to Luke Cage’s team in the “Heroic Age” era “New Avengers.”
Details are slim at this point as to the exact role the Hand character will play on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” though the promotional photos certainly suggest she’s a fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. The official description for next Tuesday’s episode, “The Hub,” reads: “Dangerous secrets are being kept from Coulson’s team, and he works the system to save Ward and Fitz when they are sent on a Level 8 classified mission that may end in tragedy.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSABCagents of shieldaosBrian Michael BendisMarvel ComicsMARVEL TVmike deodatoSAFFRON BURROWS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP