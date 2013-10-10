‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ gets its full-season order from ABC

This was just a matter of time: ABC has given a full-season order to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is a spinoff-of-sorts from the recent string of successful Marvel features, specifically using “The Avengers” as its starting point.
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premiered last month to a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings and a 5.7 rating in that key demo for Live+3 DVR figures. Ratings have fallen off fairly significantly in two subsequent airings, but it remains the top-rated show in its Tuesday 8 p.m. time period and ABC boasts a year-to-year bump of 150 percent among young adults.
This is ABC’s first show of the 2013-2014 season to get any additional episodes.
NBC gave a back-nine order to “The Blacklist” last week and give an initial full-season order to “The Michael J. Fox Show” as part of its original pickup.
FOX has ordered a second season of “Sleepy Hollow,” but the network maintains that it won’t be ordering any episodes for this season beyond the initial 13.
That brings me to my normal “What’s next?” question, but although there are four or five solid candidates to follow “We Are Men” and “Lucky 7” on the cancellation docket, it’s a bit harder to guess the next show to receive a full-season order:
*** Maybe “Crazy Ones” steadies in its third week or “The Millers” rises and CBS decides to commit?
*** Maybe FOX decides to give a vote-of-confidence to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” despite its less-than-exceptional ratings?
*** Maybe “The Originals” is steady next week and The CW decides they’re sure to one it to stick around?
*** Maybe ABC decides to stick with “The Goldbergs,” even if the ratings don’t necessarily seem to justify it, just because ABC doesn’t have that many options in the comedy department and at least “The Goldbergs” is doing better than “Trophy Wife” and “Neighbors”?
Nobody’s surprised by this Back-nine for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Does the vote of confidence impact your commitment to the show?
Brooklyn 9-9 seems the most logical contender, given they’ve already ordered the additional scripts.
I’m happy about AoS, it’s not a good show yet but I was gonna give it a few weeks hoping the writers would learn to write for their characters. Now they have a whole season.
Why can’t the show be good right out of the gate? MAOS has the advantage that the audience knows the main characters and it’s based off existing properties.
I’ve been spoiled by shows that were good right off the start.
I mean, I’m not saying that MAOS stinks, but it keep hearing that it needs time to find itself or something to that effect. It’s an okay show right now but it is not nearly as good as I’d hoped.
Hopefully S.H.I.E.L.D. will get better. It really need to develop the characters without looking forced like this most recent episode. And they really need to better utilize Ming-Na Wen. She’s too good to be wasted as only a pilot.
Well, on the last episode, Melinda May asked Coulson that she wants to come back in the combat field and he grant her that wish. So be happy!! :D
CW seems more logical to me, since it only has two other shows for midseason and Beauty and the Beast was a disaster in its premiere (not to mention the holes it’ll have on Fridays when ANTM and Nikita wrap up, and Carrie Diaries fails).
i suspect they held carrie diaries til the end of october specifically in case they needed to fill a timeslot earlier in the week.
A show this bad deserves a cancellation order. Looks like Marvel gets away on name brand alone yet again…
Bad? It has a Metacritic score of 74 and a user score of 6.1 — that’s in the “generally good” range. Just because you don’t like it…
For a show backed by the Marvel Legacy, this show is supposed to hit it out of the park. Problem is, you can only create a one dimensional character if he or she has superpowers. I am hoping they provide way more exposition on the characters in weeks to come. Coulson is a guy you wanna be vested into for no longer than 15 mins. He is not THAT exciting to look at or listen to. Melinda May has one expression on her face as does Ward. Fitzsimmons obviously never that we sing together, not talk together. The only character I could potentially invest into, is Skye. Her development as a character coming in from the outside will provide the exposition we as an audience need. The comedy sucks in the show, delivery is totally off. But if they steady the nerves and the writers get a little more daring, maybe this show could excite me in the same way that The Tomorrow People did…