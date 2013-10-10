‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ gets its full-season order from ABC

This was just a matter of time: ABC has given a full-season order to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is a spinoff-of-sorts from the recent string of successful Marvel features, specifically using “The Avengers” as its starting point.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premiered last month to a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings and a 5.7 rating in that key demo for Live+3 DVR figures. Ratings have fallen off fairly significantly in two subsequent airings, but it remains the top-rated show in its Tuesday 8 p.m. time period and ABC boasts a year-to-year bump of 150 percent among young adults.

This is ABC’s first show of the 2013-2014 season to get any additional episodes.

NBC gave a back-nine order to “The Blacklist” last week and give an initial full-season order to “The Michael J. Fox Show” as part of its original pickup.

FOX has ordered a second season of “Sleepy Hollow,” but the network maintains that it won’t be ordering any episodes for this season beyond the initial 13.

That brings me to my normal “What’s next?” question, but although there are four or five solid candidates to follow “We Are Men” and “Lucky 7” on the cancellation docket, it’s a bit harder to guess the next show to receive a full-season order:

*** Maybe “Crazy Ones” steadies in its third week or “The Millers” rises and CBS decides to commit?

*** Maybe FOX decides to give a vote-of-confidence to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” despite its less-than-exceptional ratings?

*** Maybe “The Originals” is steady next week and The CW decides they’re sure to one it to stick around?

*** Maybe ABC decides to stick with “The Goldbergs,” even if the ratings don’t necessarily seem to justify it, just because ABC doesn’t have that many options in the comedy department and at least “The Goldbergs” is doing better than “Trophy Wife” and “Neighbors”?

Nobody’s surprised by this Back-nine for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Does the vote of confidence impact your commitment to the show?