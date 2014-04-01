‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ reveals secrets and sets up ‘Captain America’ nicely

So much for making it easy for new viewers to jump in.
At this point, “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” seems to be serialized in a major way, and if you haven't been watching from the start, things just aren't going to make as much sense to you. That's fine with me, but it seems like their plans for the show have changed fairly dramatically since it went on the air.
Then again, maybe this has always been the plan. After all, this week's episode lands at the perfect moment before “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and next week's episode looks like it's going to take the ideas from that film and run with them in a parallel way. This is the sort of thing I was hoping for when this show was originally announced, and this is the first moment they're really having to juggle everything at the same moment.
Does it work?
So far… yeah, sort of. It depends on the eventual answers we'll get, of course, but it certainly feels like they've finally started telling the stories they wanted to tell and they're doing it in a very aggressive manner right now. It felt like this week's episode was in motion from the very start. Mike Peterson has become Deathlok full-stop now, and there's a great moment midway through where Skye sees that x-ray image of him and we get a peek at just how much work they've done to him at this point.
Two things became very clear this week. First, Coulson's team really is a team at this point. I think back to the first four or five episodes and how labored the interplay between characters was, and then I look at the way they handle things now, and it's not just because we've spent more time with them that the show is better now. It's also because the cast has gotten very comfortable together, and the writing has gotten leaner. There's very little fat on this week's episode, and they seem to reveal quite a bit of information in a very compressed period of time.
A few quick thoughts on things from tonight.
First, of course the guy in the chair isn't The Clairvoyant. That would have been way too easy and anti-climactic. Still, the bread crumbs they lay out that lead the S.H.I.E.L.D. team to find him in that weird surveillance room below the abandoned race track were nicely handled, and it does seem credible at first that this might be the face of the person who's been hounding the team the entire time.
Second, I like the way they're handling May's storyline. She's always stood apart from the team, and revealing that she is answering to someone without anyone else onboard the Bus knowing about it is pretty great. My theory is that it's Nick Fury on the other end of that dedicated line, and that May is still very much a good guy. But her actions are going to destroy any chance of ongoing trust between the characters.
Third, Fitz/Simmons had the potential to be the year's most irritating creation in any TV show, but they've done a great job of making them into characters who work on their own and have very different personalities while still taking full advantage of the team dynamic between them. It's a tricky balancing act, but they've handled it really well.
It was nice to have Skye back in action this week. There were so many returning characters that I was surprised how smoothly they handled all of them. We saw Agent Sitwell (Maximiliano Hernandez), Victoria Hand (Saffron Burrows), Agent Garrett (Bill Paxton), and Agent Blake (Titus Welliver), who was also in the Marvel One-Shot film, “Item 47.” I hope they continue to build out the supporting cast with all of these interesting actors who they can bring back for one or two episodes at a time. It makes the world feel bigger, and they've done a nice job of making them into people we'd like to see again. Hell, if they ever talk Bill Paxton into joining the show full-time, I would be okay with that.
This entire episode was about sowing the seeds of mistrust in the team. May's not crazy about Fitz and Simmons running blood tests on the samples they got from Skye, but then again, May's got her own agenda so far.
They're very careful to make sure that we see Mike Peterson still wrestling with his own humanity, which suggests to me that they're not simply going to make him a bad guy and leave it at that. At some point this season, we're going to see a final struggle for who owns Peterson's soul and how much of him is left inside of Deathlok.
When Fitz discovers May's dedicated secret hard line and Skye puts together that the Clairvoyant isn't getting answers from psychic powers but rather from SHIELD intel, it's a great moment because everyone on the team is presented as capable and involved. That's hard on shows like this, and more often than not, you're left wondering what role some of the characters even play in things.
I've already seen “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and I can tell you that they timed this all perfectly. This episode serves as pretty great prep for that film, and then the ending of that film should lead into next week's events beautifully. It all makes me wonder what they're going to call this show next season, because I'm not sure the title will still apply.
Still, if that's the big question I have, then it seems like they're on the right track, story-wise, and it's nice to be legitimately enjoying the series week to week now instead of waiting for it to kick in.
So next week is Victoria Hand against everyone? Bring it on.
“Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays on ABC.
I don’t think its Fury, that May is reporting to, its Maria Hill. She knew what happened to Coulson and she stated that ‘He can never know’. I think The Clairvoyant is not even human. It might be Ultron or Deathlock from the future.
Maria Hill making her next appearance right after HIMYM makes complete sense.
They have to get Cobie Smulders signed on for season 2.
I also agree with Drew that I think Bill Paxton has, already, earned his stripes and would love him around full-time. Knowing he’s in another mini-series for History makes me doubt that possibility though.
Best episode of the season so far, IMO. I should have known it was due to being tied in directly to one of the Marvel films. After this subplot is done, it’ll probably sink back into their standard levels of mediocrity.
I have a feeling that Winter Soldier is going to blow up the mythology for the show in a nice way. If my predictions for the plot of that movie are accurate, next season (if there is one) will finally be set up to be a classic Whedon-esque premise of “team of misfit scrappers against the world”.
Hand was a good reveal. Believable, surprising in a “oh, that’s where they’re going with this Clairvoyent thing” way, and a good, established foil, which will open the jar up for more in the future.
If May is reporting to Hill, the timing is also perfect, because it’s just in time for Cobie Smulders to need to be on TV again.
Can Bill Paxton just please be a regular on this show?
So Drew, do you think this means Hand is one of the sleeper agents of [redacted], just like other established people like we find out [redacted] is in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?
If that’s the case, well, Feige is an insane madman genius for being able to bring all of this together.
I still am not fully on board with this show, though. Ward is still terrible. I swear to God, if he doesn’t die, for real, by the end of the season, I don’t know if I’ll come back. I maintain that everything Ward does on this team could be done by Coulson and with 1,000,000% more charisma than the wooden Brett Dalton. Skye is still an annoyance, but she’s integral, unlike Ward, so she has to stick around for awhile.
I think you’re right in that Fitz/Simmons have improved, but Coulson and May remain the best parts of the show. And it’s not even close.
This season has easily been the most uneven of any Mutant Enemy show (yes, even more so than Dollhouse), and it’s most likely because Joss Whedon hasn’t had much to do with it. Hopefully, things will improve for next season… which should include the permanent death of Ward in the finale.
Well, if they are going to run the series (‘Marvel’s Agents Of The Former Government Organisation Known As S.H.I.E.L D.’) concurrent to the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, safe to say appearances by Jasper Sitwell are going to come to an abrupt halt in an episode or two’s time. No T.A.H.I.T.I. for him!!
I wish I’d seen this episode before the Winter Soldier (I’m in the UK). Those dismissing this current arc as a subplot are in for a surprise.
I actually thought it was better to have seen Winter Soldier before this. I think SHIELD spoils some of the plot beats of the film, but is good to watch as a tie-in once you know what’s happening in the film.
The difference in scale and production values really bugged me though. Ostensibly these are meant to be two different stories being told concurrently in the same universe, but Winter Soldier felt so much more expansive—and visually convincing. If what we’re expecting turns out the way it does, next season might be better, with the premise a tad more A-Team and a bit less MIB.
Disagree on Fitz/Simmons. Still cannot stand them, particularly the guy (I just say “the guy” because I still couldn’t tell you which one is Fitz and which one is Simmons).
No matter how badly I “hate” this show, and no matter how loudly I yell at the screen every week, I still feel obligated to watch it. My personal “cringe factor” for embarrassing or idiotic plots or dialog is slowly starting to decrease. Just hoping that my blood pressure will do same…
I agree to an extent.
If you love the films, you’re pretty much obligated to watch, no matter how bad this show has been.
It *is* getting a bit better, though. It would get much better if ABC replaces Joss’s nepotistic choice for showrunner, in his far less talented little brother, with someone who actually knows how to write for and run a show, as well as killing of Ward / getting rid of the wooden Brett Dalton.
Hopefully, Ward dies in the finale to give Skye some forward momentum, making her less annoying, and then the underwhelming team of Lil’Whedon/Tancharoen are replaced for season 2.
A man can dream, right?
All the evidence points to Titus Welliver’s Agent Blake being the Clairvoyant. He’s an actor of with the appropriate geek stature, his character’s a SHIELD agent, he is noticeably uncomfortable during the pre-mission de-brief, he tells Deathlok they’re poised to meet just before they meet, he’s conveniently taken off the field early to “prove” his innocence, and — most damningly — he’s a Scorpio. (Use Google if you need to.)
I have only watched a couple of episodes of this show, but I do like the Marvel movies and plan on seeing Captain America this weekend. How essential is this show to understanding the larger story arc?? If I am just watching the movies, how much am I missing??
I really dug how on Agents of Shield this week Agent Sitwell literally got pulled from the episode after 10 min to go show up in “Captain America: The Winter Solider”. It’s like getting called up from the minors mid-game!
So disappointed that suddenly Ward has a thing for Skye. His relationship with May was the most interesting thing about him. Hey, writers–SKYE is BORING. Next to May, she is a BABY, unformed, no experiences, shallow and irritating.
Suddenly? It was telegraphed from the 1st episode. (That said, I do not disagree with any of your conclusions.)
Sure, at the beginning it looked like the show might go that way. You know, the hackneyed, predictable way these things usually go. But then they had the unexpected happen–NO WAY–Ward and May were hooking up under everyone’s noses!! I contend it’s when the show got better, overall, because it’s when they took the emphasis off Skye and onto the other members of the team. I like the cast, they’ve gotten better and more comfortable in their roles as the season has progressed. We just need surprising and organic character developments and plots.
Is it just me or does this show come to a screeching halt anytime Skye is on the screen. I couldnt figure out why i thought the last few episodes were so good then it hit me..they focused on the rest of the team while she was down. The actress is fine (Unlike Lorelia on Arrow) but i believe the forced romance Ward *seriously he has to be more wooden then Groot* and the ridiculous way they force the story on her “Hey everyone we have noone inside the greatest spy agency on earth who can do this so Ahhhh What the Hell lets just make her an agent” kills the show for me. Im excited for tomorrow and CA Winter Soldier so im hoping it does push the reset button to a degree
I checked out of this show after December. I really didn’t think it was going to get any better. I heard that there would be tie ins to The Winter Soldier, but the Thor tie in was pretty weak.
TWS told a really amazing SHIELD story and I’m a bit curious how it’ll affect this show. But is it worth the pain?