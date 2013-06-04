5 dumb questions for Aimee Mann

Look, I get it: there is no such thing as “perfect.” And even if there were such a thing as perfect, it would have to be a subjective concept. I understand. And I’m not arguing for the existence of perfection as a philosophical concept, all I’m saying is that if you were to ask a group of people to invent a perfect person, a lot of them would come back with someone who seems an awful lot like Aimee Mann.
The flaxen-haired songstress (that’s the the grossest description I could come up with) is beautiful, talented, and also sharply hilarious, as her Twitter and series of Tom Scharpling directed music videos will show. And best of all? She was willing to answer a bunch of stupid questions for Riot*. Thanks, Mr. Jim-Jams!
*it’s six – I can’t count
Aimee, hello! Tell me: what is your least favorite band of all time and how come? I wouldn’t want to disparage an entire band, but I will say that “Come On Eileen” is in my top 2 most hated songs of all time.
Who is #3 on your list of celebrity crushes? Any time I’ve had a crush on a celebrity I end up being repulsed by them after a few years, so let’s just cut to the chase and say Jeremy Piven or Justin Beiber.
What conspiracy theories do you maybe believe in? I’d like to believe in conspiracy theories, because they all sound so interesting and involved and mysterious, but I think I’m just too lazy.
What”s your favorite insult? Anything with “numb” in front of it is good: Skull, Nuts, etc.
If you were given the opportunity to write a musical biopic about anyone in the world, who would you pick? Someone who would look ridiculous bursting into song, like Gandhi, or Bill O’ Reilly. Or you could do Stephen Hawking and have it all auto-tuned. I’m kind of getting excited about this idea.
Give yourself a nickname, please: Mr. Jim-Jams.
Love her music, she is a great concert performer, but man, Aimee Mann, that is a MAJOR disappointment that she cites Come on Eileen as her #2 most hated song…it has to be in my Top 14 Best Songs from the 80’s…Coming up Close and Voices Carry only make Top 77 or Top 83 Best Songs from the 80’s…oh well
Come on, “Come On Eillen” is in your top 14?? I wonder what your 15th song was? Maybe a Wazmo Nariz or Flock of Seagulls song. And Voices Carry was a top 83 song.
“Come on Eileen” was irritating as all get out and desires to be in the top 3 as Aimee suggests
I must agree with Woody. Come on Eileen is a 80’s CLASSIC, and a great video to boot. I am not familiar with Wazmo Nariz, but I would place Melt with You by Modern English or How Soon is Now by The Smiths or maybe In Between Days by The Cure around MY #15 best song from the 80’s.
Just to be clear, I do not know this Mr. Allen personally. I just think he has great taste in music.
When I knew Woody, he was more of a “Talk, Talk” kind of guy.
My favorite joke….. What’s worse than Grease on Olivia Newton John?????? Get it??? huh… HUH
This made me laugh and I just had to comment. I love Aimee, ever since I saw her & ’til Tuesday in 1986ish at some dive in Phila, Empire I think. She really is perfect, all these years later, I’m fat & bald, and she just gets better & better, and is more beautiful than ever! ’till Tuesday was pretty awesome too, I wish they’d have a reunion.
liana, you’re words are my new indulgence.