Al Sharpton Vs. The Teleprompter: A Battle For The Ages

05.07.14

Did you know that since August of 2011 a war has been quietly raging on MSNBC? Every night at 6PM EST the battle begins anew. One one side, the Reverend Al Sharpton – a man who will do whatever it takes to bring viewers pre-written sound bites of news. On the other side, the Evil Teleprompter Overlord™ – a being of pure mischievousness bent on tripping up Sharpton with complex words like 'Cairo' or 'Beijing.' Sadly at this moment, Sharpton is losing this battle…and the war.

