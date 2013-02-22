Alabama Shakes gets huge bounce on Billboard 200 after ‘SNL’ performance

It”s a static Billboard 200 next week as no new albums debut in the Top 10. We”re at the tail end of the winter doldrums and things should pick up in the next few weeks. In the meantime, we see a few lingering effects of Grammy bumps and the huge one-two punch appearing on the Grammys and then on “Saturday Night Live” had for Alabama Shakes.

Grammy album of the year winner “Babel” from Mumford  & Sons stays at No. 1 with sales of 65,000.

Josh Groban”s former No. 1,  “All That Echoes” will be No. 2, while it’s likely that  Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” will be No. 3.

The biggest mover of the week is “Boys & Girls” from Alabama Shakes, which could bounce to a new high at No. 4. Its previous summit in its 43 weeks on the Billboard 200 has been No. 8. Following lead singer BrittanyHoward”s participation in the Levon Helm tribute at the Grammys, the group”s album jumped 42-20 this week. Next week, after its triumphant appearance on “Saturday Night Live” it is in a dead heat with the “Now 45”  for No. 4. Both titles are slated to sell between  35,000 and 40,000, according to Hits Daily Double. 

The Lumineers” self-titled album, which has just been certified platinum for sales of more than 1 million copies. will be at No. 6. It”s a possible tie for No. 7 right now with both  the 2013 Grammy Nominees album and Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” too close to call. Same goes for No. 9 and No. 10: Three albums are all slated to sell between 24,000 and 27,000 copies next week to claim the two spots:  Fun”s “Some Nights,” Tim McGraw”s “Two Lanes of Freedom” and Taylor Swift”s “Red.”

