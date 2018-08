During a segment on whether or not Alaskans should legalize marijuana, reporter Charlo Greene couldn't take it anymore. At the end of the broadcast, she outs herself as the leader of the Alaska Cannabis Club. But wait, it gets better.

Now that her secret identity is out, and her neutrality compromised, Greene lives out the fantasy of anyone who has ever been stuck in a terrible job with an epithet laden “I quit.”

[Via MTV]