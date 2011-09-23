Albert Brooks on being a part of the Pixar family and his sequel pitch for ‘Finding Nemo 2’

Thursday afternoon — thanks to the miracle of Twitter — I got “Drive” star Albert Brooks on the phone for a half hour to talk about his work in Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive.” The performance is really stirring the circuit up as Brooks lights up the campaign trail with his trademark humor and charm.
That interview will land in a few days, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to discuss a few other, extraneous things with Brooks about his work on other features and his wonderful presence on the social networking site that hooked us up. So over the next couple of days, I thought I’d drop in a few of those nuggets on the way to the big piece itself next week.
Today, it’s all about “Finding Nemo” and Brooks’s place in the Pixar family. The film is still my favorite Pixar effort, and for a long time it was the studio’s most financially successful film. Indeed, it was the highest-grossing animated feature of all time until “Shrek 2” knocked it off its perch a year later. (This year, due to re-release, “The Lion King” has also leap-frogged it, while “Toy Story 3” became Pixar’s all time box office champ last year.) “Finding Nemo” is also one of the Pixar films that hasn’t been sullied (no pun intended — if you caught that, that is) by a sequel. But Brooks has some choice thoughts on that in today’s pull quote.
“It’s interesting because it gets you an audience of little children. That’s really what’s interesting. I just finished working in Judd Apatow’s movie and in the movie, my character, through in vitro, has these young triplets that are just like, ‘Where did they come from?’ So these little kids who played the triplets would not know me from Adam except when their mother says, ‘That’s Marlin.’ Their eyes open.
“In the first couple of years, women would come up to me in the supermarket with a cell phone and say, ‘Please, just say, ‘No, Nemo, no, I’m just buying cereal.’ Please, please!’ And they had their kid on the other end of the phone. This happened like 80 times. ‘Alright, give me the phone. ‘Look out, Nemo!” And then you’d hear a scream on the other end and the kid would get all confused, thinking his mother was in the ocean.
“It’s sort of like being a toy to a little child. And that just wouldn’t exist if not that. But listen, they’re an amazing company. I don’t know, I guess they’ll never make another ‘Nemo.’ I see they’re making another ‘Monsters, Inc.’ I had a wonderful idea for them. I swear to God I think there could be a great sequel to ‘Nemo’ where the fish never will leave home. He just won’t leave. ‘Getting Rid of Nemo.’ Right, ‘You’re 30 years old! Get out of here!'”
“Drive” (the polar opposite of “Finding Nemo”) is currently playing in theaters nationwide.
Congrats on the interview! I will be looking forward to all the nuggets, as well as the piece itself. As you mentioned, he’s been terrifically charming to follow on the campaign trail so far, and the season’s barely begun. It’s always great when you have someone who doesn’t just regurgitate the same thing in every interview, even though it can obviously be a chore when you have to do dozens of them in a row. Looking forward to the next couple of months and him charming the pants off of everyone, especially the voters.
And I don’t know, I’m kind of excited about the return of Mike and Sulley. Cars was never anyone’s favourite, so the sequel had no chance to succeed – or reason to exist. I think it’ll be different with Monsters, Inc.
I’m glad Brooks is heading toward a renaissance as of late.
“One of the few Pixar movies unsullied by a sequel”
Um, Toy Story 2 & 3, Cars 2, and the upcoming Monsters University…that’s three movies out of nine that have been sequelized. It’s not like Pixar has dashed off a cheapie sequel to every movie.
That said, following Monsters University, I’d be happy to never see another Pixar sequel again. Cars 2 was their first shameless sell-out, and I’d hate to see the same happen to Finding Nemo.
Three out of nine. So, a third of their output. (And I can’t imagine The Incredibles will go without a second installment for long.) So, the line is a fair one, but nevertheless, I obviously loved Toy Story 2 and 3 and anticipate Monsters University. I’m kind of just saying I’m glad Nemo doesn’t have a sequel and likely won’t. It’s nice that it stands on its own.
I really don’t understand all the negative feelings towards “Cars 2.” I find it to be a fun, imaginative movie that impressively managed not to retread the themes/plot of the first installment. Sure, I’d rather see Pixar make more films like “WALL-E,” but in the meantime, I have no problem sitting through a few fast-paced, gorgeously designed movies like “Cars 2.” And, seriously, compare it to other kids movies, I think you’ll notice that people are grading on an unfair Pixar curve.
shut up w/that ‘sullied by a sequel’ bullshit.
you mean ‘enhanced’, obviously.
(if you don’t see the value in toy story 2, for instance, i cannot help you i fear)