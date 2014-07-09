Alec Baldwin’s Big Day: ‘Mission: Impossible 5,’ a Rob Ford-esque TV series and more

I'll say this much for him: Alec Baldwin is keeping pretty busy these days.

Not only is the “30 Rock” actor in talks to join the Christopher McQuarrie-directed “Mission: Impossible 5” as the head of the CIA, he's also circling the previously-announced football concussion movie starring Will Smith, according to a report today over at Deadline. His prospective role in the latter film is unknown at this time.

On the TV side, meanwhile, Baldwin is currently developing a show in which he'd play a Rob Ford-esque mayor of New York City (Ford of course being the infamous Toronto mayor whose erratic public behavior set off a media firestorm last year). Written by Wells Tower and executive-produced by Baldwin, the budding project is an NBC Productions property but will be developed as a one-hour cable series.

Though his frequent public outbursts have tended to obscure his career endeavors as of late, Baldwin has continued to work consistently, with upcoming roles in Warren Beatty's untitled Howard Hughes biopic starring Alden Ehrenreich, Lily Collins, Beatty and Taissa Farmiga and indie drama “Still Alice” opposite Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart. Last year he appeared in Woody Allen's hugely-successful Cate Blanchett-starrer “Blue Jasmine” as well as “Seduced and Abandoned,” a James Toback documentary centering on he and the director's efforts to secure financing for a movie concept at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. The latter film aired on HBO last October.

