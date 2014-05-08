‘Alexander and the Terrible’ trailer: Steve Carell suffers from slapstick overload

Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner are pratfalling their way to hilarity (?) in the new trailer for “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

Watch the two stars be attacked by angry kangaroos, fall off of bikes, narrowly avoid the jaws of a crocodile (in their entryway!) and catch on fire in the latest preview for the forthcoming book adaptation, which in my estimation has at least two distinct things going for it: 1) It was directed by “The Good Girl” helmer Miguel Arteta and 2) It stars Jennifer Coolidge as a driving instructor named Ms. Suggs. Okay, so that Steve Carell guy isn't too bad either.

I'm gonna be honest: I am not the target audience for this movie. But if you have kids, you may just find yourself LOLing to kangaroo humor come October, while the rest of us losers are out watching adult movies and having fun.

After watching the full trailer below, let us know what you think in the comments.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” hits theaters on October 10, 2014.