Alexandre Desplat tapped for ‘Extremely Loud’

Film music composers are so often the most expendable element of a given project, it seems. They come, they go, and typically, someone is brought on very late in the game when we thought another composer was on the case.
That seems to be what’s up with Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” which has until now been noted as another collaboration with composer Nico Muhly (“The Reader”) for Daldry. As it turns out, Alexandre Desplat – perhaps the most prolific composer in the game — has been quietly working on the project. And his intrepid publicist just sent out a release reminding the media of this.
And it’s most certainly noteworthy. Earlier in the year Desplat put out quality work in Chris Weitz’s “A Better Life,” a score I really think deserves some attention. Meanwhile, I’ve been expecting him to get a much-deserved nomination for his work in George Clooney’s “The Ides of March,” one of the best scores of the year.
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” though we haven’t heard it yet, could figure in, too. He worked on Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” earlier this year, but his original compositions were largely overshadowed by the classical music used in the film. Meanwhile, he saddled back up to the Harry Potter franchise with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” but I remain confused from film to film what is original to each new installment. He also offered frothy music for Roman Polanski’s “Carnage,” though it didn’t stand out all that much.
I imagine Desplat was pretty close to a win last year for “The King’s Speech,” after racking up four nominations in five years. Perhaps he’ll be in the thick of it once again? I certainly hope so. The list of accomplishments since he burst onto the American film scene is massive: “Birth,” “The Queen,” “The Painted Veil,” “Lust, Caution,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Ghost Writer,” etc. Always unique, always quality, always worthy of being in the discussion.
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” is still in post-production but is set for a limited release on Christmas Day.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of my favorite scores of the past decade. That and Revolutionary Road (Not Desplat, but I like it!).
Yeah, since AR Rahman won twice that year, I think Desplat should’ve/could’ve won for that wonderful Benjamin Button score.
I really like Rahman’s work on “Slumdog”, but it only one because of the film’s popularity. Desplat should have won that easily.
Rahman has done far better work than Slumdog Millionaire. I was a huge fan of ‘If I Rise’ from 127 Hours. His Bollywood songs are pretty damn infectious too.
I think Rahman’s win was ridiculous. There was I think 10-12 minutes of score, the rest was all songs.
Wall-E should have won for Best Score.
I still can’t believe the ignored him for THE GHOST WRITER in favor of THE KING’S SPEECH.
That’s because The King’s Speech is the “kind” of movie that gets nominated for Oscars, and that trickles down into the etchnical categories.
Oddly enough I don’t remember any music from The King’s Speech. Off topic, but TSN was the only score that stayed with me last year.
Actually, I take that back. The Inception score was my jam… close tie with the TSN.
The Ghost Writer had a very distinct main theme but I thought Desplat’s nom for TKS was deserved. It was very thoughtful scoring and it was obvious he was very particular on where he used music so as not to overshadow the story. The film could have been really cliched with an overuse of dramatic music. The TKS OST is great to listen on a loop too.
I love Desplat and think he’s one of the best working in the business, but The Ides of March as one of the best scores? It didn’t do anything for me. In fact, it was rather serviceable but nothing above what would be considered “typical” for this sort of suspense genre. I bet it’ll get nominated, like Newton Howard’s Michael Clayton, also rather boring, did back in 2007, because that was the highest profile film he’d worked on that year, even though he did superior work elsewhere.
I disagree. It’s nothing like Newton’s work in Clayton. Really poor comparison. There is a lot going on, a blend of jazzy cool and stately pomp and circumstance. I didn’t find anything about it to be “typical.”
It reminded me of every other Presidential-themed movie score. Throw in some trumpets and you’ve got your main tune. No offense, Kris.
Love Desplat though.
Laura, it´s good to hear someone else loved the Revolutionary Road soundtrack, by the great Thomas Newman!
YES! I listen to it all the time. Favorite is Route 12. What is yours?
Desplat and Michael Giacchino are two of the only truly talented composers to “arrive” within the last decade. 90% of everything else is either Hans Zimmer or one of his hundred clones.
It’s competitive, though. John Williams may already hog two slots for himself, while Howard Shore’s unofficial recording used in the Hugo unveiling sounded much up their alley as well. And after snubbing Johnny Greenwood for There Will Be Blood in ’07 I feel like they’ve been going out of their way to make some fresher choices in scores of the more cutting edged variety like Slumdog, The Hurt Locker, or The Social Network. With them being accepted with a win last year into the boy’s club, as it were, I feel like Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor would be good for Dragon Tattoo as well. And then there’s The Artist which is understandably heavily reliant on a background score to keep its audience hooked on the idea of a so-called silent film.
You forgot to mention Largo Winch 2 and La Fille Du Puisatier. Besides, he wrote the main theme of My Weekend With Marilyn. I wonder if he sleeps.
About Deathly Hallows part 2, he wrote two big main themes for Lily, and the Battle of Hogwarts. Besides, making more reprises of Williams’s Hedwig theme, than the other composers of the saga.
I’ve been a huge fan of Desplat’s work since I heard the score for Girl with a Pearl Earring. I especially love his work for Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Painted Veil, and Lust. Caution. One of his lushest scores was written for Twilight: New Moon. I hope we gets an Oscar someday. I think The King’s Speech was a bit tame for him but I don’t think The Social Network deserved the win last year either. I was rooting for How to Train Your Dragon.
it’s inevitable that he will win at least once, I imagine he’ll win many. He’s not that old and given how prolific he is.
I really like the work he did on “Deathly Hallows”, but this feels like the one that could get him a nomination. Which is funny, because I’m not expecting it to get anything else. From what I’ve heard, “Ides” doesn’t rely to often on Desplat’s scoring, which isn’t a bad thing in and of itself, but certainly wont help it come nominations time, especially when competing against his other work.
He wins all the imaginary awards in my imaginary awards show for ‘Lily’ alone. The opening scene in Deathly Hallows 2 with ‘Lily’ playing in the background… unforgettable.
You hear wrong on Ides. It’s very much a presence in the film.
By way of Nico Muhly sand his relationship to Glass let me segway into Glass’ latest Collaboration with Godfrey Reggio.
Behold the mesmerizing trailers to “The Holy See”.
[thefilmstage.com]
You are welcome.
His Potter score was his best of the year so far. I feel like people often over look it because it’s Harry Potter, but that’s not fair for the amount of time and dedication he put into it.
It was wonderful, with amazing themes and the use of a variety of instruments.
I really though his score for Potter was his best this year… Then again, I haven’t seen The Ides of March… Last year, it was The Ghost Writer…
My only problem with Potter is that I’m sure I’ve heard John Williams’ Hedwig’s Theme on the last act… Hope it won’t cost it disqualification…
Last year TSN’s Score win was a joke. TKS’s score was superior in every respect and I believe it is one of Desplat’s best scores. That or Dragon should have won.
But rather than being a compliment, I think its a detriment that Desplat does so much work every year, his lesser scores tend to blend into each other and nothing really sticks out. Its not even like he is Williams’s level inspired and can crank out a memorable score at every time on bat. He’s talented but definitely ridiculously over exposed. Therefore I find the overall quality of his work to be quite average.
Well, that’s a shame. Nico Muhly isn’t my favorite, but he’s infinitely more talented than Desplat, who is swiftly becoming one of my least favorite film composer hacks.
Desplat’s intro/outro music was also the best thing about Carnage. Closely followed by Waltz.
Huge fan of his. Was rooting for him last year because I loved how he scored TKS. Subtle and minimal but those few notes, especially when HBC is in the car going to Rush’s office in the fog, were beautifully suited to the film.
His Fantastic Mr Fox score is one of my favourites as well. It’s like listening to a Wes Anderson film in music form. Desplat has a great understanding of films and story.
he turned out to be snubbed. no nominations. tree of life or deathly hallows should have been nominated. ides of march was nice too, but it relied on military march sound that while the composition may be original.