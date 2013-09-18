Alfonso Cuarón remembers lessons learned on 1998’s ‘Great Expectations’

Another day, another nibble from an interview with Alfonso Cuarón leading up to a larger piece dealing specifically with his work on the space spectacle “Gravity.” Yesterday it was a quick take on his buddy Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim.” Today, given the scale and high level of difficulty of a film like “Gravity,” I found myself curious about the lessons Cuarón learned on 1998’s “Great Expectations” and how they might have shaped the filmmaker he’s become.
The modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel was a very troubled production for the director, one he has called a “bitter lesson” in the past. Script issues in particular wreaked havoc as the film clumsily took shape, producer Art Linson bringing on an uncredited David Mamet to write voiceover to counterbalance Cuarón’s hyper-stylized take on the material. But regardless of it all, I’ve always found the film to be a touching vision of my favorite book. And Cuarón, for all his disenchantment with the experience, doesn’t want to take that away from anyone.
“I’m the worst judge of my films,” he says. “I don’t want to trash anything. What I’m certain of is that Chivo’s cinematography is stunning, but maybe it was a bit over the top the way we were doing stuff, you know? We were a bit too precious, lighting too much, maybe, over-stylizing some things. But also it has these amazing paintings by Francesco Clemente. I mean, that’s worth the ticket.”
Cuarón says he has never learned so much from an experience in his entire life. “Probably everything is projected in the material, but I guess that I entered filmmaking with the innocent naiveté of Pip,” he says of the story’s protagonist (who became “Finn” in the film). “When I did ‘Great Expectations,’ I was a Pip who got arrogant and corrupted by a fake idea of success. And I came out the other side with the maturity to move on, hoping that I would move on from my mistakes. In other words, one of the things that I’m grateful of with ‘Great Expectations’ is that I learned what never to do again. It was not a happy experience.”
When Cuarón finishes a film, he says he watches it with an audience once and then he never watches it again. “For me, the aftertaste, a lot of it is the experience of making the film and my impressions,” he says. “So let me put it this way: ‘Great Expectations’ is probably not my favorite.”
It was all part of a collective build to the filmmaker he is today, however. So if it took the lessons learned on “Great Expectations” to yield the discipline that gives us “Gravity,” then it’s all for the better. And, again, I’m a big fan of what he accomplished on “Great Expectations,” however harrowing the experience must have been for the artist.
“Gravity” opens nationwide in 3D and in IMAX on Oct. 4.
I think this adaptation is actually really strong and it remains one of the few films that has a great Gwyneth performance, imo.
It’s not my favorite film of his, but I still love watching it because there’s so much to love between the cinematography, the artwork, the soundtrack, the costuming, and even the performances despite a rather weak script.
The David Lean version from 1946 is still very good today.
I love this film.
Me too. And that score!
I hope he knows that despite the mixed reactions he got back then, to this day I keep hearing more and more people say how much they love this film.
I think it’s his best film. *shrugs* Children of Men had an underdeveloped narrative, in my opinion.
You make it sound as if Children of Men is the only alternative!
Y tu Mama Tambien forever.
Funny, I also thought CoM had an underdeveloped narrative
@Guy Lodge
Yeah, I didn’t mean too. I like Y tu Mama more as well.
One of my favourite scores from Pat Doyle in this film.
Well, I’m sorry to disagree with one of my favourite directors of all time about one of my favourite films of all time. I personally love it. It’s a film that I can relate to. The cinematography was brilliant, the acting was great, the editing was great and your directing was great. The only problem I have is that while I believe Ethan Hawke is in love with Gwyneth Paltow, I don’t believe the fact that Gwyneth Paltow is in love with Ethan Hawke. Other than that flaw, I still truly think it’s brilliant.
I totally agree with this last comment. My favorite film of all time. Kinda thought ‘Y Tu’ was overrated tho.
….Well one of them I should say.