‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Tron Legacy’ key Costume Designer Guild Awards nominees

The Costume Designers Guild announced the nominees for their 13th Annual Awards today and Colleen Atwood’s work in “Alice in Wonderland” and Amy Wescott’s frocks in “Black Swan” are among the top honorees. Divided into Contemporary, Period and Fantasy categories on the film side, other intriguing contenders include “Burlesque,” “The Fighter,” “Tron Legacy” and “The Tempest.”
On the television side, HBO dominated the nods with recognition for “Big Love,” “Treme,” “The Pacific,” “Temple Grandin,””You Don’t Know Jack” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
The awards will be hosted by Kristin Davis and handed out during a gala on Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton. Halle Berry will receive a special honor as will longtime designer Julie Weiss (Oscar nominee for “Frida” and “Twelve Monkeys”).
A complete list of this year’s nominees is as follows:
EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM
Black Swan – Amy Westcott
Burlesque – Michael Kaplan
Inception – Jeffrey Kurland
The Social Network – Jacqueline West
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps – Ellen Mirojnick
EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM
The Fighter – Mark Bridges
The King”s Speech – Jenny Beavan
True Grit – Mary Zophres
EXCELLENCE IN FANTASY FILM
Alice in Wonderland – Colleen Atwood
The Tempest – Sandy Powell
TRON: Legacy – Michael Wilkinson & Christine Bieselin Clark
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Big Love – Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko
Dancing with the Stars – Randall Christensen, Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Glee – Lou Eyrich
Modern Family – Alix Friedberg
Treme – Alonzo Wilson
OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
Boardwalk Empire – John A. Dunn
Mad Men – Janie Bryant
The Tudors – Joan Bergin
OUTSTANDING MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI SERIES
The Pacific – Penny Rose & Joe Hobbs
Temple Grandin – Cindy Evans
You Don”t Know Jack – Rita Ryack
EXCELLENCE IN COMMERCIAL COSTUME DESIGN
Chanel – Bleu de Chanel – Aude Bronson-Howard
Dior – Charlize Theron – J”Adore – Lisa Michelle Boyd
Dos Equis – The Most Interesting Man in the World – Julie Vogel
Netflix – Western – Lydia Paddon
Target – Preparing for Race/Black Friday – Costume Designer TBA*
