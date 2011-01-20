‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Tron Legacy’ key Costume Designer Guild Awards nominees

The Costume Designers Guild announced the nominees for their 13th Annual Awards today and Colleen Atwood’s work in “Alice in Wonderland” and Amy Wescott’s frocks in “Black Swan” are among the top honorees. Divided into Contemporary, Period and Fantasy categories on the film side, other intriguing contenders include “Burlesque,” “The Fighter,” “Tron Legacy” and “The Tempest.”

On the television side, HBO dominated the nods with recognition for “Big Love,” “Treme,” “The Pacific,” “Temple Grandin,””You Don’t Know Jack” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

The awards will be hosted by Kristin Davis and handed out during a gala on Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton. Halle Berry will receive a special honor as will longtime designer Julie Weiss (Oscar nominee for “Frida” and “Twelve Monkeys”).

A complete list of this year’s nominees is as follows:



EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

Black Swan – Amy Westcott

Burlesque – Michael Kaplan

Inception – Jeffrey Kurland

The Social Network – Jacqueline West

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps – Ellen Mirojnick



EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

The Fighter – Mark Bridges

The King”s Speech – Jenny Beavan

True Grit – Mary Zophres

EXCELLENCE IN FANTASY FILM

Alice in Wonderland – Colleen Atwood

The Tempest – Sandy Powell

TRON: Legacy – Michael Wilkinson & Christine Bieselin Clark

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Big Love – Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko

Dancing with the Stars – Randall Christensen, Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Glee – Lou Eyrich

Modern Family – Alix Friedberg

Treme – Alonzo Wilson

OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

Boardwalk Empire – John A. Dunn

Mad Men – Janie Bryant

The Tudors – Joan Bergin

OUTSTANDING MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI SERIES

The Pacific – Penny Rose & Joe Hobbs

Temple Grandin – Cindy Evans

You Don”t Know Jack – Rita Ryack

EXCELLENCE IN COMMERCIAL COSTUME DESIGN

Chanel – Bleu de Chanel – Aude Bronson-Howard

Dior – Charlize Theron – J”Adore – Lisa Michelle Boyd

Dos Equis – The Most Interesting Man in the World – Julie Vogel

Netflix – Western – Lydia Paddon

Target – Preparing for Race/Black Friday – Costume Designer TBA*