‘Through the Looking Glass’ is actually happening with Depp and Hathaway

#Johnny Depp #Anne Hathaway
08.04.14 4 years ago

Alice is returning to Wonderland-er, Underland-this week.  Put another way, the James Bobin directed follow-up to Tim Burton's 2010 “Alice in Wonderland” is starting principal photography.  The film promises to be “an all-new new tale that travels back to Underland-and back in Time.”

Titled, as one might expect, “Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass,” the sequel  reunites many stars of Burton's first film including Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Mia Wasikowska as Alice, Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as the White Queen.  Also returning, at least in voice form, are Stephen Fry as the Cheshire Cat, Alan Rickman as the Blue Caterpillar, Timothy Spall as Bayard, and Michael Sheen as the White Rabbit. 

Naturally, the sequel is also adding new cast members as well.  These include the likes Rhys Ifans and Sacha Baron Cohen.  The former is playing Zanik Hightopp, the Mad Hatter's father, while the latter is playing Time. 

As for Burton, he isn't helming the movie, but he is on board as a producer, and several other individuals who worked with him on the first film are also returning.  Colleen Atwood, who won an Oscar for the costumes on “Alice in Wonderland” is a part of “Through the Looking Glass,” as is long-time Burton collaborator Danny Elfman.

James Bobin's most recent directorial effort was this spring's “Muppets Most Wanted,” the sequel to 2011's “The Muppets,” which Bobin also helmed.  Bobin wrote the screenplay for “Most Wanted” alongside Nicholas Stoller.  For “Looking Glass,” the screenplay is by Linda Woolverton who wrote the screenplay for the first film as well. 

“Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass” is looking at a May 27, 2016 release.  The original opened in March of 2010.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp#Anne Hathaway
TAGSALICE IN WONDERLANDAlice in Wonderland Through the Looking GlassANNE HATHAWAYJAMES BOBINJOHNNY DEPPMIA WASIKOWSKAThrough the Looking Glasstim burton

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP