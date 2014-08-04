‘Through the Looking Glass’ is actually happening with Depp and Hathaway

Alice is returning to Wonderland-er, Underland-this week. Put another way, the James Bobin directed follow-up to Tim Burton's 2010 “Alice in Wonderland” is starting principal photography. The film promises to be “an all-new new tale that travels back to Underland-and back in Time.”

Titled, as one might expect, “Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass,” the sequel reunites many stars of Burton's first film including Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Mia Wasikowska as Alice, Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as the White Queen. Also returning, at least in voice form, are Stephen Fry as the Cheshire Cat, Alan Rickman as the Blue Caterpillar, Timothy Spall as Bayard, and Michael Sheen as the White Rabbit.

Naturally, the sequel is also adding new cast members as well. These include the likes Rhys Ifans and Sacha Baron Cohen. The former is playing Zanik Hightopp, the Mad Hatter's father, while the latter is playing Time.

As for Burton, he isn't helming the movie, but he is on board as a producer, and several other individuals who worked with him on the first film are also returning. Colleen Atwood, who won an Oscar for the costumes on “Alice in Wonderland” is a part of “Through the Looking Glass,” as is long-time Burton collaborator Danny Elfman.

James Bobin's most recent directorial effort was this spring's “Muppets Most Wanted,” the sequel to 2011's “The Muppets,” which Bobin also helmed. Bobin wrote the screenplay for “Most Wanted” alongside Nicholas Stoller. For “Looking Glass,” the screenplay is by Linda Woolverton who wrote the screenplay for the first film as well.

“Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass” is looking at a May 27, 2016 release. The original opened in March of 2010.