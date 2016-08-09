The ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ trailer wants to take us home

Milla Jovovich's Alice is going back to where it all started. Paul W.S. Anderson's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter heads back to Raccoon City to end the franchise in this first trailer.

This is going to be the sixth Resident Evil movie but I swear it feels like the fifteenth. After the second film they all started blurring together for me but I kept seeing them because I've been deeply devoted to Jovovich for years. I'll be there for this one, if only to see how they decide to end it all. This time around it stars Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, William Levy, Ruby Rose and Iain Glen. Here's the official synopsis of the film, which opens January 27, 2017:

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, humanity is on its last legs in Washington D.C. As the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity”s final stand against the undead hordes, Alice must return to where the nightmare began – Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse. In a race against time Alice will join forces with old friends, and an unlikely ally, in an action packed battle with undead hordes and new mutant monsters. Between regaining her superhuman abilities at Wesker”s hand and Umbrella”s impending attack, this will be Alice”s most difficult adventure as she fights to save humanity, which is on the brink of oblivion.

So, let's watch that trailer, shall we?

Ok I'm just going to say it. That trailer was terrible. In the words of Ruby Rhod, “What was that? It was BAD! It had no fire, no energy, no nothing!” And not bad in the, this is a Resident Evil movie kind of way, but honestly what even is this? I feel like they were trying to go for something completely off-the-wall but missed their mark by a lot. It's messy.

There's also this shorter international teaser:

So there's that. Here's a new poster, from IGN.com.

And the first poster in case you missed it.