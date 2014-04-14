Alicia Keys and Pharrell steal spotlight from Spider-Man in ‘It’s On Again’ video

There”s a lot of Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams in the new video for “It”s On Again” from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and not so much Spidey.

The video begins with Kendrick Lamar spitting out his opening rap before giving way to Keys, dressed in a short black dress with what looks like webbing, appropriately enough, at the top. We see Williams, who co-write and produced the track, and co-writer Hans Zimmer, who also composed the soundtrack with Williams, before we see Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield).

The clip gives as much love to Williams as it does Keys, as Williams programs what turns out to be a system to get all the lights in the skyscrapers in New York to blink in conjunction with the tune”s beats.

There are some nice shots of Spider-Man flying throughout the air, villain Electro (played by Jamie Foxx), and Spider-Man rescuing Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

At the end, there”s some nice footage of Keys, Lamar, Williams and Zimmer all together: getting to see all the collaborators together is a nice touch.

The clip does exactly what it needs to do: it ties in the song with the movie and shows that Keys looks great, it ties in thematically with the video featuring the same bleak feel and lighting of the film footage and it teases the movie, which opens May 2. The soundtrack comes out April 22.

What do you think?