All Iggy Azalea, all the time: Rapper performs ‘Fancy’ and ‘Beg For It’ on the AMAs

#Iggy Azalea
11.23.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea is the boss.

The Australian rapper donned a tuxedo for a performance of her No. 1 hit “Fancy” feat. Charli XCX on the American Music Awards Sunday, and she followed it up with a rendition of her latest single “Beg For It” (without featured vocalist MO) while dancing in front of some sort of futuristic jungle gym, I guess. Hey, this is fun.

Azalea, the most-nominated performer at tonight's show, earlier picked up an award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album.

Check out the performance below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

