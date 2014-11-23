All Iggy Azalea, all the time: Rapper performs ‘Fancy’ and ‘Beg For It’ on the AMAs

Iggy Azalea is the boss.

The Australian rapper donned a tuxedo for a performance of her No. 1 hit “Fancy” feat. Charli XCX on the American Music Awards Sunday, and she followed it up with a rendition of her latest single “Beg For It” (without featured vocalist MO) while dancing in front of some sort of futuristic jungle gym, I guess. Hey, this is fun.

Azalea, the most-nominated performer at tonight's show, earlier picked up an award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album.

